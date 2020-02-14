PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Antonio Brown Says Patriots Would 'Rather Let Me Go Than Be Great'

Devon Clements

Antonio Brown had a short, but dramatic stint with the New England Patriots. His tenure in New England lasted 11 days, giving hope to Patriots nation that New England's passing game was trending upward, just for their hearts to get ripped out when the team cut Brown. 

During an interview this week with HOT 97, Brown opened up, though he didn't go into very much detail, about his time with the Patriots. But during the interview he went as far as to say New England was more worried about releasing Brown than being a great football team. 

“(The Patriots) didn’t want to see me get off. They didn’t want to see me be great,” Brown said. “They’d rather let me go than be great.”

Brown was then asked why head coach Bill Belichick would sign the former All-Pro receiver if he didn't want Brown on the team. The ex-Patriot said his termination wasn't Belichick's doing, saying it "was over his head," implying that owner Robert Kraft was the one that made the decision to cut ties with Brown. 

“I wanted them to need me there, man," Brown said. "Want and need are two different things, you know?”

Kraft being the reason for Brown's release from New England may have been why the veteran receiver opted to call out the Patriots' owner on Twitter not too long after Brown became a free agent for the second time in a month. 

He later apologized for making those comments on social media. 

During his one game with the Patriots, which came in Week 2 against the Dolphins, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. New England could have certainly used his services for the remainder of the season, as their receiving corp struggled mightily down the stretch and was one of the reasons they lost in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs to the Titans. But there was too much baggage that came along with Brown, which is why his stint with the Patriots lasted a week and a half. 

Brown is currently on the NFL commissioners exempt list. Once the league is done investigating the case that involved Brown's alleged sexual misconduct against two women, they can then determine if he is fit to play again in the NFL. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: How 'Sustainability' Might Hinder Tom Brady During Free Agency

One NFL writer has heard that "sustainability" is the biggest worry about Tom Brady as he enters free agency at age 42.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Get Younger at Safety in Latest PFF Mock Draft

The Patriots take a talented safety out of LSU in PFF's latest two-round mock draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriotmaven Mailbag: Brady's Decision Will Affect Everything the Patriots Do This Offseason

PatriotMaven's Devon Clements answers this week's questions from the fans in his weekly mailbag segment.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Are Giants A Dark Horse Candidate for Tom Brady?

One rumor has surfaced that has pegged the New York Giants as a team that may be entering the Tom Brady sweepstakes this offseason.

Devon Clements

by

Factsmith

Drew Bledsoe Says It Took 'Quite a While' for Him to Wear Super Bowl 36 Ring

Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe admitted it took a while for him to wear his Super Bowl 36 without feeling a sense of resentment.

Devon Clements

by

Dillon88

Ask Your PatriotMaven Mailbag Questions Right Here | February 10, 2020

Here's you opportunity to ask the Patriots Maven your Patriots-related questions in our newly-added mailbag segment!

Devon Clements

by

GimRari

NFL Rumors: Is Tom Brady Not a Fan of the Titans Offense?

One report suggests that Tom Brady might not like the offensive scheme in place in Tennessee, which could deter him from joining the Titans this offseason.

Devon Clements

Reports: Nick Caserio, Patriots Agree to Contract Extension

The Patriots lock up director of player personnel Nick Caserio months before he was set to be a free agent.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham 'Definitely Improved' in Rookie Year

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who was a fourth round pick by the Patriots last year, earned a strong review in one NFL reporter's latest report.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

How Expiring CBA Makes it Difficult for Patriots to Sign Top-Market QB During Free Agency

If Tom Brady signs elsewhere during free agency, the Patriots will have a very hard time finding a quarterback that can give them high-level play while fitting under their tight salary cap.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe