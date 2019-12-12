New England Patriots rookie receiver N'Keal Harry has had a rough start to his NFL career. Between getting hurt in his first preseason game, to landing on injured reserve, to struggling to get on the field and produce for New England the past month, the former first round pick isn't getting up to speed and shining like everyone expected he would at this point in the season.

Whether it's because of coaching decisions, Harry, or both, what we do know is that he was on the field for just two snaps in the Patriots' most recent game which was a 23-16 loss to the Chiefs in Week 14. Those snaps produced one target and one reception that should have been a touchdown, but instead was determined to be a 12-yard catch short of the end zone. Harry's on-the-field presence has been close to nothing. It didn't help that he was lined up in the wrong spot on his second and final snap of the game, which was when he caught his lone pass, either.

As a player that doesn't quite seem to be seizing the opportunity bestowed upon him in New England, one former NFL receiver had a strong message for the rookie wideout during NFL Network's morning show "Good Morning Football":

Burleson's got a point. As of right now, the Patriots have no clear-cut no. 2 receiver. That's causing a lack of rhythm on offense and is forcing the ball to player's like Julian Edelman, who, at 33 years old, has popped up on the injury report nearly every week and has a new injury (knee) this week.

The recipe New England has on offense right now isn't mixing well. There needs to be more of an effort to get the talented players of their offense involved more often, and that starts with the Patriots' first-round receiver. Harry needs to do what he can to keep himself prepared, so when his name is called he is ready to perform at a high level. From there, it's up to the coaches to find ways to get the football in his hands.