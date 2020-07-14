PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cam Newton Addresses 'Elephant in the Room' as He Seeks to Succeed Tom Brady

Devon Clements

The next quarterback that takes snaps under center for the New England Patriots had big shoes to fill. Whether it's Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, or Cam Newton, there is two decades of success from the quarterback position (ie Tom Brady) that they are expected to continue in some form or fashion into a third decade. 

For Newton, he is projected to be the Patriots' starting QB because of his experience and talent. And for the first time since signing with the six-time Super Bowl champions, Newton addressed the "elephant in the room," which is succeeding Tom Brady, during a conversation with former NFL receiver Victor Cruz, Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and Falcons running back Todd Gurley during "The Bigger Picture".  

"You know who [you're] coming after? I'm like, yeah, great. What he was, what he is, is great, needs no even talking about it," Newton said. "But one thing about it, though -  Coach [Josh] McDaniels, you're able to call some stuff that you ain't ever been able to call now." 

The 2015 MVP also acknowledged that he will go on a revenge tour of sorts during the 2020 season, although that tour won't include the Panthers, since they are not on New England's schedule. 

"You're getting a dog. You're getting one of these ticked-off dogs too. And I'm looking at the schedule and I'm like, 'Who we're playing? That team passed on me! OK, that team passed on me. They could've came and got me.'"

Having a player that feels like he has something to prove, combined with a system that helps it players succeed is a recipe for success in terms of Cam Newton and the Patriots. After being released by Carolina in March, there was a steady belief that Newton didn't have what it takes to be a successful NFL quarterback anymore at 31 years of age. 

Superman heard the talk. New England heard the talk. They signed Newton. 

Watch out, NFL. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots to Host 'About' 20 Percent Capacity at Gillette Stadium, Pending Approval

Face coverings will also be required by fans who attend the games.

Devon Clements

If You Just Want to Watch Football, McCourty Twins Think You Should Take 2020 Off

"Guys have a burning passion for change, and nothing will get in the way."

Devon Clements

Are Patriots a Dark Horse to Sign Jadeveon Clowney?

Gaining some extra cap space over the weekend could help the Patriots sign one of the league's top pass rushers.

Max McAuliffe

Devin, Jason McCourty Share Frustration, Concerns About 2020 Season

"As players, how do we decide what is best for us and our families when we don’t know what we’re walking into?"

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Voted as Least Trustworthy Front Office

Agents don't like dealing with Belichick. Can you blame them?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Joe Cardona weighs in on Washington name change

Max McAuliffe

Jarrett Stidham, Mohamed Sanu Seen Working Out Together

Training camp is set to begin in a little over two weeks.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: WR Terrelle Pryor Has Spoken to Patriots About Returning to NFL

"I can still play," Pryor says. "And, I can still make plays and dominate. I know that."

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Cam Newton: 'They Ain't Never Seen' This Version of Me

Newton claims he is a new-found version of himself.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

DeAngelo Hall's Biggest NFL Regret: Not Playing For the Patriots

A young defensive star chose the money over the potential Super Bowl wins, and now regards that as his biggest career regret.

Sarah Jacobs

by

MaxMcAuliffe