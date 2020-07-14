Cam Newton Addresses 'Elephant in the Room' as He Seeks to Succeed Tom Brady

The next quarterback that takes snaps under center for the New England Patriots had big shoes to fill. Whether it's Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, or Cam Newton, there is two decades of success from the quarterback position (ie Tom Brady) that they are expected to continue in some form or fashion into a third decade.

For Newton, he is projected to be the Patriots' starting QB because of his experience and talent. And for the first time since signing with the six-time Super Bowl champions, Newton addressed the "elephant in the room," which is succeeding Tom Brady, during a conversation with former NFL receiver Victor Cruz, Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and Falcons running back Todd Gurley during "The Bigger Picture".

"You know who [you're] coming after? I'm like, yeah, great. What he was, what he is, is great, needs no even talking about it," Newton said. "But one thing about it, though - Coach [Josh] McDaniels, you're able to call some stuff that you ain't ever been able to call now."

The 2015 MVP also acknowledged that he will go on a revenge tour of sorts during the 2020 season, although that tour won't include the Panthers, since they are not on New England's schedule.

"You're getting a dog. You're getting one of these ticked-off dogs too. And I'm looking at the schedule and I'm like, 'Who we're playing? That team passed on me! OK, that team passed on me. They could've came and got me.'"

Having a player that feels like he has something to prove, combined with a system that helps it players succeed is a recipe for success in terms of Cam Newton and the Patriots. After being released by Carolina in March, there was a steady belief that Newton didn't have what it takes to be a successful NFL quarterback anymore at 31 years of age.

Superman heard the talk. New England heard the talk. They signed Newton.

Watch out, NFL.