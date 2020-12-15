Cam Newton Credits Josh McDaniels for Bailing Out Patriots 'More Times Than Not'

"He’s a very passionate person that I would never second-guess his theory no matter what it is."

With the New England Patriots near the bottom of the AFC East, fans are rightfully angry. They are not used to this level of disappointment. The Patriots are typically one of the best teams in the NFL. However, their record currently stands at 6-7, marking one of their worst seasons in nearly two decades.

The blame is being thrown all around the organization. Some people are blaming Bill Belichick since he is in fact the head coach. Was Belichick just riding the waves of Brady's success? Was he really a good coach after all?

Also, Cam Newton is another figure getting the blame from the fans. Although throwing blame in his direction is an easy thing to do, Newton hasn't exactly had a terrible season.He has thrown for over 2,000 yards and five touchdowns as well as rushing for 451 yards and 11 touchdowns. With his running ability, Newton has ensured that New England has a chance to have a record over .500. The problem is his passing game. Newton has a quality arm, but his decision-making is questionable, to say the least. He has already thrown for 10 interceptions.

Then there is the case of Josh McDaniels. McDaniels has made some interesting play calls this season. Whether it be calling a draw on third down or a random screen, some calls leave fans scratching their heads and wondering why he still has a job.

Cam Newton is definitely not in that camp. On Monday, he voiced his support for the offensive coordinator on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show".

“One thing that’s not about to happen, and let me be perfectly clear: You’re not about to create any type of division between me and Josh McDaniels," Newton said. "It would be selfish of me to kind of indirectly point the finger when here is a person who is putting our team in the best situations to win.

"For the most part, me and Josh’s relationship has grown. He’s a very passionate person who I would never second-guess his theory, no matter what it is. There have been times as a player, you kind of bail your coach out because of the plays that you may make. But more times than not, Josh has bailed the whole team out because of his theory and his in-game adjustments."

While some might question McDaniels' abilities, it's clear that his players respect him and view him in high regard.

It's fair to say that the Patriots would be in a difficult position without McDaniels. He crafted a playbook that would be perfect for Newton. Without that New England could have been one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2020.

So it's clear that Patriots fans should trust McDaniels and his play-calling ability. He has the support of his players and they believe he has "bailed the whole team out."

What more could you ask of an offensive coordinator?