Cam Newton Says He's 'Extremely Ecstatic' in First Encounter With Boston Media

Sam Connon

Cam Newton’s first encounter with the Boston media was a brief one.

The new New England Patriots quarterback landed at Logan International Airport on Wednesday with the start of training camp right around the corner. 7 News Boston was the only outlet on the scene, and reporter Nathalie Pozo attempted to get a statement from Newton.

“No disrespect to nobody, but I’m extremely ecstatic,” Newton said. “But I’m not talking, that’s pretty much, you know.”

Pozo followed up by asking when Newton would be able to say more to the media, but he responded with a brief “Who knows?”

From regularly playing the “next question” card, to laughing about a female reporter talking about routes and storming out of his Super Bowl 50 postgame press conference, the former MVP has had his fair share of issues with the media in the past. By joining the Patriots, Newton is now a member of one of the more media-restrictive franchises in the NFL.

Pozo’s final question Wednesday was if Newton was excited to finally be in Boston, and he responded with another brief – yet more positive – answer.

“Go Pats, thank you.”

It's probably best that Newton was short with his answers. There's a lot that needs to be figured out before he hits the field for the first time in a Patriots uniform. He hasn't even had his first official media session in New England yet. 

