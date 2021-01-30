Caserio: Texans Have "Zero Interest" in Trading Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson reportedly has asked the Houston Texans to trade him, but nothing seems to be set in stone just yet.

Former New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, who is now the general manager of the Texans, held a press conference Friday to introduce the organization's new head coach, David Culley. Houston's coaching search is reportedly part of the reason Watson wants out of town, so questions about the quarterback's future with the team were bound to come up.

"Organizationally, I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio said. "He's had a great impact on this organization, a great impact on a lot of people, a great impact on this team, and we look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring once we get started."

Outside of emphasizing his commitment to Watson, Caserio went ahead and made his opinion public on a potential trade.

"We have zero interest in trading the player," Caserio said. "We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team. We look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring."

Of course, the Texans not wanting to trade Watson doesn't mean he'll suit up for Houston in the fall. Caserio's wording didn't claim he wouldn't trade Watson, or that he won't hold out, so the door is still open for the quarterback changing teams despite his current organization's desire to keep him in house.

The Patriots have been linked to Watson since his trade demand became public, due to their lack of a quarterback and connection with Caserio.

According to BetOnline, however, New England isn't the only AFC East team in the hunt for Watson. The Jets and Dolphins are the favorites to bring in Watson, with the Patriots tied for a distant third with the 49ers.

All four of those teams, in addition to anyone else looking for a quarterback, may have to wait a bit longer for Watson to become fully available, with Caserio hesitant to pull the trigger on a deal this early in the offseason.