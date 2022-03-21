Change of Pace: Are the Patriots Really Moving Away from the Fullback Position in 2022?

The Patriots offense may have a new look in 2022. Does it mean the end of the fullback in Foxboro?

The New England Patriots offense might be headed for a new look in the upcoming 2022 NFL Season.

Or will it?

Most offenses throughout the league are becoming increasingly reliant on four- and five-receiver sets, read-option rushing attacks and multiple tight ends. These changes to the game are leaving little room for a position that was once prevalent across the league…the fullback.

Although fullbacks are a rare breed in the modern NFL landscape, the position has continued to play a considerable role within the New England Patriots’ rushing attack, and offense as a whole. Over the past decade, the ultra-reliable hands of James Develin, followed by the staunch work ethic of Jakob Johnson, have held the job and provided the Patriots with some quality play from the position. While the fullbacks of yesteryear were essentially lead blocking thumpers, both Develin and Johnson manned the role as hybrids who could block, catch and run.

Despite its prominent place in the Patriots offense, there are rumors abound that the team appears to be sun-setting its penchant for the fullback position. In fact, they may be a bit more than rumors. In a recent interview with German media outlet, dpa, Johnson [who recently signed with Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders] revealed that the Patriots are not planning to utilize the position in the upcoming season.

During his three years in New England, Johnson proved himself as a valuable member of the Patriots’ offense, displaying superb blocking skills [primarily in the run game], as well as being a capable contributor on special teams. Johnson played in every game over the past two seasons and was the only fullback on New England’s roster in 2021. He took 28 percent of New England’s offensive snaps (310) and 44 percent (191) of the special teams snaps.

With Johnson’s role being so crucial to the Pats’ offensive schemes, the question becomes: ‘Why would New England consider moving on from him? At the very least, why would they consider eliminating the position from their offensive plans in 2022?

In short, it is probable that the Pats are not eliminating the fullback position; they are simply re-imaging it.

Fullback’s Got a Brand-New ‘Brand’?

One of the main reasons teams throughout the league are reluctant to deploy a traditional fullback is an anxiety about ‘tipping their hand.’ In other words, coaches throughout the league worry that sending a fullback on the field almost-certainly informs the opposing defense that a run play is about to be called. As a result, the defense is able to match their opponents' run formations with bigger defenders, specializing in stopping a ground attack.

Still, a disciplined offense recognizes the value of strong blocking, even when the opponent may know it is coming. This type of blocking not only facilitates the run, but also opens up the passing game. When teams have to respect the run, it can open up more downfield options through the air.

Here is where New England might be utilizing a re-packaged version of the fullback.

Though Johnson may be playing his football in Las Vegas in 2022, his duties will still be required in the Pats’ offense. However, it is likely to be in more of a niche role. With New England requiring a bit more versatility and flexibility on the scoring side of the ball, we should expect to see an increase in the usage of an H-Back, or hybrid fullback/tight end.

When New England signed both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith during the 2021 offseason, the team was expected to heavily utilize 12-personnel, or two tight-end sets. However, Henry and Smith spent only a fraction of their snaps on the field together; just 18.6 percent of its offensive snaps.

Instead, the Pats opted for familiarity, deploying many more looks in 21-personnel; which includes two running backs [most often a halfback and fullback], one tight end and two wide receivers. As expected, New England’s running game was a major part of their offensive strategy, featuring the talents of Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden and Jakob Johnson.

Despite a strong performance from their running game, some of New England’s new acquisitions such as Smith and perimeter receiver Nelson Agholor were largely kept in the background. Though Johnson was a better pass catcher than his usage would indicate, the Patriots did not deploy him as such. Instead, his services were relegated to blocking duties. As a result, the Pats were often devoid of one more viable receiver, whether it be a tight end or wideout.

If the Pats are looking to diversify their offensive portfolio in 2022, as expected, an H-Back would provide more versatility and unpredictability than a standard fullback. Depending on who aligns as the H-Back on a given play, the Pats would be capable of utilizing the services of a blocker, a rusher, or a pass-catcher out of play action, which is where quarterback Mac Jones is most effective.

Should the Pats, indeed, pursue this transition, it would be most notably visible in three-wide formations, with a tight end {or perhaps a pass-catching running back] lining up near the line of scrimmage. While the fullback typically lines up behind the quarterback, the H-Back has greater freedom to become more of a factor in the passing game. Of course, the player also has the option of playing the traditional fullback role, without the label.

In this scenario, the fullback does not disappear, it merely moves its alignment.

Therefore, the question now becomes: “Who plays this role?”

Here are a few in-house suggestions:

The H-Back Rises?

Jonnu Smith, tight end

While Smith’s first season in New England may have fallen short of expectations, Johnson’s departure may have opened the door for his rise within the Patriots offense. In 2021, Smith was used more prevalently in run protection schemes. Although the 26-year-old is a more than capable blocker, one would think his talents would be better utilized as an offensive scoring weapon. The 6’3” 248-pound former Tennessee Titan was expected to provide what the Pats lacked in 2020; a prototypical ‘move’ tight end that could be an effective target in the red zone. After all, his eight touchdowns in 2020 came as a red zone target.

However, Smith statistically underwhelmed in 2021. After compiling 41 receptions for 448 yards and his aforementioned eight touchdowns during his final season as a Titan, Smith finished the 2021 regular season with 28 catches, 294 receiving yards and one touchdown throughout 16 games.

Still, Smith has earned the trust and respect of his coaches and teammates, who see a bright future ahead for him. Though his offensive numbers may have fallen short of expectations, Smith still led all tight ends in yards gained after catch per reception (8.5), according to Pro Football Focus. With one year in the Patriots system behind him, should see marked improvement in 2022. Settling into the H-Back role may be his best chance for doing so.

Dalton Keene, tight end

The 22-year-old Virginia Tech product was expected to use his time during 2021 training camp to work on improving his route running, while also taking some reps at the fullback position. However, Keene was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to the start of training camp. In August, he was moved to injured reserve, after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus injury.

Keene’s ability to move around the field allows him to line up as an H-back, a fullback, or as an option in the slot or the perimeter. During his time in college, he frequently demonstrated the skill to run with power after the catch. Health will remain a concern. However, should he be ready for the start of training camp, Keene may be a player to watch in this role.

Ty Montgomery, wide receiver/running back

Throughout his career, Montgomery has amassed 1180 rushing yards on 258 carries with seven touchdowns. As a backfield receiver, he has compiled 1104 receiving yards on 139 catches with three scoring receptions. Montgomery has also been effective as a kick returner, where he has gained 1,274 yards on 57 attempts, averaging 22.4 yards per return.

Montgomery is coming off a statistically underwhelming season in 2021. He averaged 2.9 yards per carry on 15 rushes and caught 16 passes for 95 yards and zero touchdowns for the Saints. With the Patriots, he should be expected to settle into an offensive option on third-down, as well as a backfield receiver. If New England has high hopes for him as a solid contributor as a reserve option on offense, they will need to see signs of improvement, starting in training camp. While Montgomery should not be considered a full time H-Back, he may be a candidate to occasionally align at the position in 2022.

Worth the Watch

In the final analysis, the Patriots may be moving away from the traditional fullback title for the upcoming season. However, the role of a versatile offensive threat will never cease to be part of a Bill Belichick-led team. Jakob Johnson’s replacement will not be a player-for-player swap. Rather, its role may change from blocker, to additional running back to tight end, depending on the play. No matter the label, placing a more diverse player on the field can lead to greater success in both the running game and the passing game. It will also allow the Patriots to utilize the strengths of players who had difficulty integrating into the team’s offense in 2021. The possibilities are intriguing, and will be watched closely as the team moves toward the 2022 season.

Perhaps this ‘new-look’ to the offense may prove that…despite what you have been hearing all week…Bill Belichick really does know what he’s doing after all.