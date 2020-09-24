SI.com
Report: Charges Dropped Against Robert Kraft in Solicitation Case

Devon Clements

Florida prosectors will not proceed with prostitution charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to CBS Boston. 

On Monday Florida prosecutors said they would not appeal a court ruling that prohibited the use of video recordings that allegedly showed Kraft paying for sex acts in a massage parlor in Jupiter, FL in court. This meant that the charges against Kraft and other customers of the massage parlor would likely be dropped. 

"Prosecutors decided that if they challenged last month’s Florida 4th District Court of Appeal decision to the state Supreme Court and lost, it could have 'broader, negative implications' on future law enforcement investigations, The Florida Attorney General’s Office said," wrote CBS Boston. 

Kraft had previously pleaded not guilty to two charges of soliciting a prostitute in February 2019. Had he been convicted on both counts, he would have faced a year in jail and a $5,000 fine. 

