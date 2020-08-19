Chase Winovich Is 'Invested in the Process'; How Will That Impact His Production in Year 2?

Chase Winovich had quite the start to his NFL career, but that doesn't mean he is satisfied.

In his rookie season, Winovich was one of the best pass rushers on New England's defense. He tallied five and a half sacks and 26 tackles. He even got his first touchdown on a blocked punt. After being drafted in the third round it's fair to say that Winovich exceeded expectations.

Headed into 2020, New England will be expecting Winovich to be even better. With the departures of Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts, as well as Dont'a Hightower opting-out, The Patriots will need players to step up in the pass-rush department.

A player's second year is an important one (especially after such a great rookie season). It shows if they have the makings of a star.

But for Winovich, it doesn't matter what year it is. He's always trying to get better.

"What I'm focused on is what I can control and I can't worry about what year it is," Winovich said Tuesday during a video conference with the media. "I just need to worry about the process. I've really invested into that process and I know that I have taken steps this offseason to take that leap that I'm trying to hold myself accountable to and take the next step as an athlete because as a team everyone needs to make that next step. So I'm trying to do just that. Like I said I can't really speak about what the future may bring or what that leap may look like I just know that I've been working extra hard to make sure that it's better than last year."

The defensive line in particular will have a tough job. With the linebacker position being rather thin on the depth chart, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, John Simon, Adam Butler, and Winovich will need to do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to the pass rush. Throw in 2020 second-round pick Josh Uche as well, as he will be a strong pass rusher from the linebacker position.

If Winovich does make that second-year leap, New England could have a star on their hands. Besides Butler, Winovich was the leading sack producer on the defensive line. If he improves and gets around seven or eight sacks he would be leading the locker room and arguably one of the Patriots' best pass rushers in recent history, compared to only Trey Flowers, who left the team two years ago for a massive contract with the Lions.

With the six-time Super Bowl champions in dire need of some of their younger talent stepping up in 2020, Chase Winovich is one of the first in line to have a great season.