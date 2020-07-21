NFL Analyst Believes Patriots 'Probably' Followed Cam Newton After Signing Him

In this "hot take" culture there are plenty of people who like to make a name for themselves by saying nonsense. Chris Simms definitely falls under that umbrella.

The former NFL quarterback is known for his interesting QB rankings that usually leave fans scratching their head. Jarrett Stidham didn't even make the top 32.

Simms' latest statement makes the New England Patriots seem like the C.I.A. It's almost like he believes that Bill Belichick is hiding out in a van watching his players through a pair of binoculars.

Simms believes that the Patriots "probably" had Cam Newton followed after they signed him. He talked about this on the latest episode of his 'Unbuttoned" podcast.

“I think they started to do their homework on Cam,” Simms said. “What is the guy like? Does he work hard? Can he handle our mental grind of stuff we put in in our offense on a daily basis? I think they started to do their due diligence there. And listen, New England, again, if you made me bet I would bet New England had Cam Newton followed for three to four weeks. That’s just the way New England works. I don’t mean to be like creepy about it, but that’s what I always heard they did with Randy Moss back in the day. When they signed Randy Moss from everything I know they sent somebody out to watch Randy Moss every day. They watched him workout. They watched what he did in his life. Knowing New England, they probably did something like that again.”

Now, the only logical part of this is how the culture in New England is viewed. Everyone thinks its the place where fun dies. Newton's million dollar smile and his charisma seem to go against that. But let's also not forget that this is the same team that had Rob Gronkowski doing all sorts of crazy things after getting into the end zone.

So far Newton has been doing all the right things. He immediately started working out with his new teammates and also seems as motivated as he has ever been. He is out to prove a point. He wants to show that he is still one of the best and most dynamic QBs in the NFL. With Belichick and Josh McDaniels coaching Newton up, the sky seems to be the limit.

If the Patriots want to be successful they need Newton to be himself. If they try to change him, he won't be successful. They need to embrace his personality and his style of play.

Newton will likely do just fine. He is a former NFL MVP. His ability to both run and pass the ball should help New England's offense perform better than they did in 2019.

So unless the Patriots are stalking all their players, it's rather unlikely that New England followed Newton.