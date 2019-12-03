Two lackluster performances by the New England Patriots offense over the same amount of weeks has shown that their new/young group of receivers still have a long way to go before they are on the same page as 42-year-old Tom Brady, who has become visibly frustrated by the lack of production from the offense.

While getting more reps and watching film a bit more seems to be the best chance of players like N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and Mohamed Sanu getting in-sync with their future Hall of Fame QB, one NFL analyst believes that the Patriots aren't done adding talent to the receiver position.

"This is the problem I have with the Patriots right now; Tom Brady is getting frustrated, you know why he is getting frustrated? Because everything outside the numbers (the Patriots wide receivers) they are not getting any separation, they are not getting open, and they don't really understand the game and how to sit in holes as a receiver and it is frustrating to him," said Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders on NFL Network on Monday. "I guarantee something’s going to happen within the next few weeks in the receiver department. They gotta get (Brady) some help."

This might be a version of a hot take from Sanders. But it would make all the sense in the world if the Patriots chose to add to a receiver room that has been very unproductive outside of Julian Edelman. While adding a receiver would definitely help - who would they sign?

Antonio Brown is the first name that comes to mind. But even if he, and the coaches and players from New England want a reunion to take place, owner Robert Kraft has the final say, let alone the fact that the NFL hasn't made an official ruling on Brown yet in regards to his off-the-field issues. Dez Bryant is another option, but if the Patriots are looking to get a receiver that can separate from a defender, Bryant may not be the best option.

As of right now, Sanders' take doesn't have a whole lot of weight to it based on what's available in free agency at the receiver position. But when Prime Time speaks, it's always worth listening to.