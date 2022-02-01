Despite the ‘Sting,’ There is More than Meets the Eye with Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement and the Patriots

The 44-year-old quarterback, considered by many to the be the greatest to ever play the game, announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

The day has finally arrived. The one that fans of the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and most NFL fan bases have both anticipated for quite some time now.

Tom Brady, considered by many to be not only the greatest quarterback, but also the greatest football player in NFL history, is officially calling it a career at the age of 44. Brady penned an over 900-word announcement of his decision, sharing it via social media on Tuesday,

In his statement, Brady thanked the Buccaneers, his family and support staff for what he called a ‘thrilling ride,” while describing himself as ‘the luckiest person in the world.” He shared glowing sentiments regarding the Bucs ownership (specifically the Glazer family), Tampa Bay’s GM Jason Licht, head coach Bruce Arians, and his Tampa teammates. Brady offered his thanks and appreciation to both Don Yee and Steve Dubin for representing him, as well as wellness-guru Alex Guerrero for his ‘friendship and dedication.’ Lastly, Brady expressed his love and gratitude for his family, specifically his parents, siblings, his wife Gisele and his children.

In short, one might find themselves a bit misty-eyed while reading Brady’s eloquent words.

Unless…of course…you are a New England Patriots fan.

In that case, it may ‘sting’ a bit.

Conspicuously absent from Brady’s statement was a mention of the team which drafted him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. A note of thanks to the owner of said team, who would later describe Brady as “a member of his immediate family” just moments after the quarterback made his career intentions public, was nowhere to be found. There was no hint of a ‘we did it’ for the coach with whom he shared and celebrated six Super Bowl championships — as well as two decades of dominance; he likes of which may never be seen again in professional sports. Perhaps most surprising, no shout-out to the legions of fans who invested so much (financially, emotionally and most of all, their time) for the vast majority of Brady’s legendary career.

In short, Patriots fans felt jilted….and the local and national media was all too happy to indulge in their scorn.

For New England, bidding farewell to Tom Brady is not exactly a new experience. The heartache felt by the crushing end of a 19+ year love affair began in similar fashion, nearly two years ago, when Brady announced his decision to leave New England, via social media, on March 17, 2020. In the now infamous posting, Brady explained that while his football journey would be continuing elsewhere, he would consider himself “Forever a Patriot.”

@TomBrady, March 17, 2020

Watching Brady hoist his seventh Lombardi Trophy as a member of the Bucs seemed a bit unnatural, to say the least. While New Englanders have become accustomed to the sight of Brady celebrating on a confetti-filled dais, most never believed that he would be doing so wearing the logo of the ‘jolly roger’ as opposed to the ‘flying Elvis.’ Yet, it did.

October 3, 2021

With emotions running high, and the rain falling in Foxboro, Brady led his Buccaneer crew out of Tampa Bay into Gillette Stadium to take on the Patriots, in what was billed as the most-anticipated regular-season matchups in the NFL’s modern era.

Patriots team owner Rober Kraft, gave the thousands in attendance and the millions watching at home, some degree of optimism, by expressing his pre-kickoff hope that Brady, may in fact, retire a Patriot.

Following a brief tribute on the Gillette Stadium video screen, Brady would lead the Bucs to the field amidst a choir of chants of his name, similar to that which was heard for two decades. However, when it was time for Brady to lead his first drive, he was greeted with a notable chorus of boos; letting the former face of the franchise know that he was now in enemy territory…at least for the night.

Still, even in the wake of Tampa’s 19-17 victory over the Pats on that early autumn night, Patriots fans sensed a mending of the fences, so to speak. Any lingering conflict existing among Brady, Belichick, Kraft seemed to have been quelled by an emotional pre-game meeting (Kraft-Brady), as well as a 20-minute locker room conversation between Belichick and Brady. The mood was no longer ‘goodbye.’ It was ‘until we meet again.’

And then, this?? 957 words (yes, by now, Patriots fans had counted each one) and nothing?

Really, Tom????

At that moment, Patriots fans were seemingly standing with a look of disbelief and condescension, similar to that of Lt. Dan Kafee asking Col. Nathan R. Jessup: “Can you explain that?”

Sticking with the “A Few Good Men” theme here…as Judge Randolph said: ‘Not so fast…”

Was omitting the Patriots from his retirement statement a bad look? Absolutely.

Did Pats fans have a right to feel slighted? Yes.

However, is there more to this story than it appears at first glance? Almost certainly.

While Patriots fans (perhaps, rightfully so) expected a bit more, Brady’s statement was never intended as an affront to them. Lost in the hoopla of the ‘where was my mention?’ emotions running rampant through Patriots social media on Tuesday, was the fact that Tom Brady, perhaps the most image-conscious athlete of his generation, would never simply ignore a region which provided him two decades of staunch loyalty. From defending his legacy against a sea of delusional, envy-driven dismissal of his on-field prowess and accomplishments, to the ridiculous inaccuracy that was ‘DeflateGate,’ New Englanders always had Brady’s back.

Rest assured, folks…Tom Brady never forgot that.

Though he had moved on from his playing days with the Patriots, New England always remained in his heart. Born and raised in California, matriculated in Michigan, Brady’s professional life was forged in Foxboro. In the Commonwealth, he took his first professional snap, won his first Super Bowl, raised his family and became a legend in the process. Through it all, Patriots fans held a special place in that journey. Actually, they, and the region, played such a significant role that he intends to spend more time in New England upon his retirement. In the moments following his emotional return to Gillette Stadium in October, Brady shared those very sentiments with reporters:

Image Cred: Christopher Price, Boston Globe

So, now that all is ‘said-and done’ in the career for the man from San Mateo, will Patriots fans finally receive their acknowledgement?

In short, yes.

In fact, he has already begun the process. Shortly after Kraft released his heartwarming tribute, Brady responded, in kind, on social media.

Cred: Tom Brady, Instagram, February 1, 2022

For those who believe that more is needed, you will receive no argument here. It only seems fitting for a two-decade relationship, which included so many amazing memories, to end with a greater showing of appreciation and affection from the athlete so many of us routinely cheered and supported. However, before turning our collective backs on said relationship because of a social media post seems a bit presumptuous.

By all accounts, something is brewing in Foxboro; a point which was reiterated by Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald (along with a pretty good sartorial opinion, as well):

Though the timeline may be better measured in days or weeks, rather than hours, the Patrios prodigal son will almost certainly return home, one way or another. The manner in which that reunion will take place is still anyone’s guess.

Will Tom issue another statement (late Tuesday, early Wednesday) specifically thanking New England?

Perhaps…but those upset by the first omission would likely see it as ‘too little, too late.’

Will he sign a one-day contract to retire a Patriot?

Per sources, this is a scenario which has [at least] entered the collective consciousness of the parties involved. However, it is important to remember that ‘one-day’ deals are not merely symbolic. They are actual transactions. Any such agreement would need to take place after Brady’s retirement/release from Tampa Bay hits the NFL transaction wire. As indicated by Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, cap reasons may prevent this scenario until June 2nd.

Still, all hope is not lost, Patriots fans. As Michael Corleone would say, “There are things being negotiated that are going to solve all your problems and answer all your questions. That's all I can tell you now.”

In the meantime, remember that far too much good came from the union between Tom Brady and New England Patriots Nation for semantics to sour an era of unprecedented success. Each side provided the other with a tremendous amount of amazing memories. Perhaps that should be the greater focus?

Again, Patriots fans have a right to believe that they deserved better than what they received on Tuesday morning.

They should also be reassured that their receiving ‘better’ is of high-probability.

Tom Brady, the New England Patriots and Patriots Nation have all meant too much to each other for this to end any other way.