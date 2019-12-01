Report: Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu Expected to Play vs. Texans

New England Patriots veteran receivers Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) are expected to play Sunday night in the team's Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Both Dorsett and Sanu were injured during the team's Week 11 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, which forced them to miss New England's Week 12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Their return will give a significant boost to the Patriots' passing game that struggled mightily last week.

Rapoport also mentioned that while New England had seven players listed as questionable heading into tonight's game because of illnesses, he believes most or all of those players should play in Week 13. Marcus Cannon, Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins, Jermaine Eluemunor, Stephon Gilmore, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Joejuan Williams, and Isaiah Wynn were listed in part or only because of an illness on the final injury report this week.