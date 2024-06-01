Vegas Reveals Drake Maye's Odds to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year
Betting odds have begun to trickle in ahead of the coming 2024-25 NFL season, meaning the lines for the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year have arrived alongside. It may be early, but the New England Patriots' third-overall pick could be in to take home some hardware during his first-year pro.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Drake Maye comes in with a line of +2200 to take home the OROY award, ranking 8th among the candidates in this year's class. His odds enter distantly behind current favorite Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams, who's at +135.
Surprisingly, Maye comes in as the quarterback with the 5th-highest odds to take home the award. Each of Williams, Jayden Daniels (+650), J.J. McCarthy (+1200), and even Bo Nix (+1800) are viewed to have better chances.
Considering factors like the potential of Jacoby Brissett beginning the season under center, and the overall roster quality the Patriots have, you can connect the dots as to why the odds look the way they are. While Maye's ceiling in the league is still sky-high, an OROY campaign could be difficult, yet not impossible, to pull off in the current landscape of New England.
If the Patriots exceed expectations in the win-loss column, and Maye gets an earlier start under center than expected, things could change. But in such a talented rookie class with several contenders to consider, it'll be an uphill climb for anybody to secure the honors.
Regardless, expect this year's OROY race to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with the Patriots' own landing in the middle of the fold.
