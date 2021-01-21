Josh McDaniels Betting Favorite To Be Eagles' Head Coach

After the recent report of New England Patriots' offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels having an extended interview with the Philadelphia Eagles, it is no surprise that he currently the leader in betting odds to become the Eagles' next head coach.

McDaniels has been a candidate for a head coaching job for years now, even earning a job with the Indianapolis Colts before infamously backing out at the last second. With the "dynasty era" for the Patriots coming to an end, it is very possible that McDaniels looks to establish his own team and expand the Bill Belichick coaching tree.

Here are the current betting odds for the Philadelphia head coaching job, via BetOnline:

Josh McDaniels: 2/1 Duce Staley: 3/1 Joe Brady: 3/1 Jerod Mayo: 4/1 Todd Bowles: 5/1 Eric Bieniemy: 7/1 Nick Sirianni: 8/1 Brian Daboll: 12/1 Lincoln Riley: 14/1 John Fassel: 20/1 Kellen Moore: 20/1 Ryan Day: 20/1

New England fans will be quick to recognize a new name that has emerged on the list: Jerod Mayo.

Mayo was a linebacker for the Patriots from 2008 to 2015 where he shined as a cerebral inside presence on defense. Mayo put together an impressive resume as a player, earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2008, First-Team All-Pro honors in 2010, and winning a Super Bowl in 2014. He became New England's linebackers coach before the 2019 season.

While Mayo's relative inexperience as a coach may raise some eyebrows, he has been garnering praise as a rising star in the NFL coaching scene. The 34 year old interviewed with the Eagles just last Friday. While this was his first head coaching interview, if he does decide to stay with the Patriots, he will likely emerge as a perennial head coaching candidate for the next few years.