Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Early Lines Favor Colts over Patriots in Week Fifteen; Odds for Division, Conference Improve for New England

    The 9-4 New England Patriots are set to face the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Author:

    The New England Patriots are entering Week Fifteen of the 2021 season having won seven straight games, the listed winning streak in the NFL. The 9-4 Patriots are set for a Saturday night showdown with the Indianapolis Colts as both the top-seeded team in the AFC, as well as the division leader in the AFC East. They also lead the league with a +150 point differential. In short, the Pats might just be the hottest team in football…even fresh off of their bye week.

    Still, despite the standings, the oddsmakers are currently favoring the home team this weekend…at least, for now. Per the latest lines at BetOnline.ag, the Patriots are entering Saturday’s primetime matchup in Indianapolis as 2-point underdogs. The over/under has been set at 45 ½.

    Though a loss in Indianapolis would not derail the Patriots postseason aspirations, wins remain at a premium to keep pace with an AFC playoff race that is tightening by the day. Conversely, a victory would help the Patriots remain in the top spot in both the conference and the division, as well as providing them with considerable momentum for their final three-game stretch of the regular season.

    Read More

    While New England enjoyed a well-deserved and much-needed bye-week rest in Week Fourteen, they still improved their odds for Division title contention. The Buffalo Bills’ 33-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday dropped them to 7-6 on the 2021 season. As a result, the Patriots remain in the first place slot of the Division. With four games remaining on their schedule, including a post-Christmas matchup against the Bills, the Pats are -450 favorites in the race for the AFC, with the Bills’ behind them at +300.

    The Pats are also among the favorites to win the conference title. In the overall race for the AFC, BetOnline has New England at +260 to be crowned kings of the AFC, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs at +240. As for the Pats’ Saturday night opponents, Indy has the eighth best odds at +1600.

    While the odds are subject to change between now and Saturday, the Pats return to prominence means that they will once again be very much a part of the action when it comes to the sports books.

    7EDDB620-1650-461A-B4D8-07E29EAF87E1
    News

    Early Lines Favor Colts over Patriots in Week Fifteen; Odds for Division, Conference Improve for New England

    1 minute ago
    Patriots TE Dalton Keene
    News

    Patriots Place TE Dalton Keene on COVID-19/Reserve

    59 minutes ago
    Patriots RB Damien Harris and S Adrian Phillips
    News

    Hopefully Healthy - Patriots Set to Evaluate Health of Harris, Phillips at Tuesday’s Practice

    1 hour ago
    Patriots HC Bill Belichick
    News

    Belichick Discusses Colts, Harris, Phillips and More as Patriots Return from their Week 14 Bye

    12 hours ago
    New England running back Brandon Bolden celebrates with quarterback Mac Jones after his touchdown during the first half of Sunday's 54-13 win over the Jets at Gillette Stadium.
    News

    Patriots Remain Atop AFC, AFC East as Playoff Race Tightens

    23 hours ago
    Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, QB Mac Jones
    News

    Patriots 2021 Rookie Class - Three Standouts at the Bye

    Dec 12, 2021
    Patriots LB Matt Judon
    News

    Patriots 2021 Free Agent Class - Three Standouts at the Bye

    Dec 11, 2021
    Gillette Stadium Renovation Project, 2023
    News

    Gillette Stadium Set for Significant Renovation Ahead of 2023 Patriots’ Season

    Dec 10, 2021