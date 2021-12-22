Early Lines Favor Patriots Over Bills in Week Sixteen as Races for Conference, Division Tighten

The New England Patriots are entering Week Sixteen of the 2021 season at 9–5, having dropped their Week Fifteen matchup with the Indianapolis Colts 27-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. While their loss to Indy was far from ideal, the Patriots still have control of their own fate. Though their grasp on the top spots in the Division and Conference have slightly decreased, New England’s chances of qualifying for the postseason are still significantly strong — chances that will, however, be put to the test as the Pats prepare to host their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Despite last week’s loss, the oddsmakers are currently favoring the home team this weekend…at least, for now. Per the latest lines at BetOnline.ag, the Patriots are entering Sunday’s matchup in Foxboro as 2.5 point favorites. The over/under has been set at 43.

Though a loss against the Bills would not derail the Patriots postseason aspirations, wins remain at a premium to keep pace with an AFC playoff race that is tightening by the day. In addition, a victory would help the Patriots remain in contention for the top spot in the conference, as well as provide them with considerable momentum for their final two games of the regular season.

Through 14 games, Buffalo is 8-6, fresh off a 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Still, the Patriots remain in the first place slot of the Division. New England has the chance to clinch the division title with a win over the Bills, and a Miami loss to the New Orleans Saints. Should Miami defeat New Orleans, the Pats would win the Division by defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2 (assuming a New England victory over Buffalo on 12/26). Heading into Sunday, the Pats are -185 favorites in the race for the AFC, with the Bills’ behind them at +140. Having won their last six straight, the Miami Dolphins have entered the race, albeit as an overwhelming long shot at +8000.

The Pats are also among the favorites to win the conference title. In the overall race for the AFC, BetOnline has New England at +400 to be crowned kings of the AFC, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs at +190. As for the Pats’ Sunday afternoon opponents, Buffalo has the third best odds at +550.

While the odds are subject to change between now and Sunday, the Pats return to prominence means that they will once again be very much a part of the action when it comes to the sports books.

The Patriots and Bills will hit the practice fields on Wednesday, in anticipation of their post-Christmas duel at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.