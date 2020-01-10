PatriotMaven
Julian Edelman Named Patriots' 2019 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Devon Clements

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is the recipient of the Patriots' 2019 Ed Block courage award, according to the team. 

The Ed Block courage award is awarded to a Patriots player that exemplifies the principles of courage and sportsmanship, while also being a source of inspiration to their teammates. 

Edelman's efforts during the 2019 season highlight one of the gutsiest season-long performances we have seen to-date by an NFL wideout. Playing with a separated AC joint in his shoulder and knee and rib issues at different points of the season, the 33-year-old wideout didn't miss a single game this season. Despite all the injuries, Edelman caught 100 passes and had a career-high 1,117 receiving yards this season.

The veteran receiver knew how important he was to the Patriots offense, which is why he battled through the serious injuries that would have caused a lesser man to miss more time than he did. Edelman plans on returning for the 2020 season and will likely be yet again a focal point of New England's offense. 

