PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

WATCH: Julian Edelman Encourages Comeback Mentality in Video About COVID-19

Devon Clements

Now that Tom Brady is gone, one New England Patriots player that many fans will shift their fandom towards and seek reassurance from is Julian Edelman. As a veteran receiver that has played in New England since 2009, Edelman has left his heart and soul on the field for the past decade, fighting through injuries and playing at an elite level when the team needed him the most. That has earned him a spot as one of Boston's most well-respected athletes. 

Edelman did his part in motivating his fans by posting a video on social media to reassure everyone that the pandemic we are facing as a country will not defeat us, and that Boston should continue to embrace the comeback mentality that has helped the Patriots and other Massachusetts-based teams win at the highest level in their respective sports. 

"...Boston is a city built on comebacks, and we are going to back from this," he said. 

Check out Edelman's full 2-minute video that he posted on social media Wednesday afternoon: 

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, as of Tuesday, April 7, over 15,000 people in MA have tested positive for COVID-19, which is likely because of the high volume of people compacted into such a small state. This has forced non-essential businesses to close down, restaurants to be limited to takeout, and many people to be afraid of just stepping outside the confines of their own homes. 

While the uncertainty of what's to come over the next few months leaves many afraid of what their future holds, hopefully Edelman's post will cause at least some of them to rest easy at night. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Mock Draft 4.0: New England Moves Out of 1st Round, Conduct Several Trades

The Patriots move down five times in this mock draft in order to get into proper position to acquire a number of undervalued players.

Max McAuliffe

Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself: Tom Brady Shows New Self While on Howard Stern

After years of holding back due to the Patriot way, Tom Brady lets loose during his first nationally broadcasted interview as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Devon Clements

Tom Brady Assumed 2019 Would Be Last Season With Patriots

"...I think I knew before last season that this would be my last season."

Devon Clements

PFF's 2010s All-Decade Team Correctly Distinguishes Best Patriots Players of Past Decade

Unlike the NFL's All-Decade team, PFF used the correct position labels while also accurately distinguishing who the best Patriots players were over the past decade.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Fantasy Football: How Will Patriots' WRs Perform With Jarrett Stidham Under Center?

Running back James White is projected by ESPN to have more receiving yards than all but two of New England's wideouts.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Jordan Love has been mocked to New England a lot recently. Here is…

Max McAuliffe

Great article about how the draft online could affect the draft and…

Max McAuliffe

Tom Brady Explains Decision to Leave Patriots in Players' Tribune Piece

"Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a change, a challenge, an opportunity to lead and collaborate, and also to be seen and heard."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Why Jarrett Stidham's Auburn Tape Can Barely Be Used to Project His Success as Patriots' Starter

"You'll be a first-round pick in the NFL here in this offense. You're going to get lost there."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

The NFL has informed all teams that they will be conducting the draft…

PatsFan6967