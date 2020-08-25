Check Out This Photo of Julian Edelman and Cam Newton as Superheroes

We know that Cam Newton has earned the nickname "Superman" over the years. Now we can see him wearing the proper costume to fit his nickname.

On Tuesday, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared a photoshopped image of him and Newton wearing their respective superhero costumes. Edelman took on the profile of Batman, and Newton Superman. The caption for the photo reads “The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming...”

Edelman seems to be building quite the relationship with his new quarterback. Last week, Edelman praised Newton for his "charming personality" and great work ethic.

"He's definitely a former MVP for a reason. The guy is a professional. He works his tail off," Edelman told WEEI. "He's extremely dynamic, and he has a charming personality. It's been fun to be around. He has a confidence about him. All quarterbacks have a confidence, but it's just a little different with Cam. It's a vibe that can feel you and get you in a mindset."

If the two continue to build a rapport with each other on the field, it will be a dynamic duo. Although Newton doesn't have a history of throwing to slot receivers, that doesn't mean he can't buck the trend by doing so with Edelman, who has built a brand in New England out of the slot over the past decade. And if that happens, Edelman - 34 - can build off of his 2019 season, which was one of his best statistical season to-date, and Newton can prove to everyone he's still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL