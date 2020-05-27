PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Connor Orr Names 8 NFL Documentary Subjects Better Than Tom Brady

Devon Clements

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr made a list of eight NFL figures that he felt would be better documentary subjects than former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is set to release an ESPN documentary in 2021 called Man in the Arena, which will cover each of the nine Super Bowl seasons Brady was a part of during his time in New England. 

So, it is my proposal here today that we nominate a few other people to be subjects of lengthy football documentaries. People who can teach us something about living life, competition, resilience, the way the world and game was before it was stripped for gold. People who don’t care to assert complete control over the project in order to feed us a pre-planned meal.

Here are the eight people Orr listed as more intriguing documentary subjects:

1) Fritz Pollard

2) Andy Reid

3) Warrick Dunn

4) Ken Stabler 

5) Randall Cunningham

6) Terrell Owens

7) Bert Bell

8) Chris Berman

To see the case he made for each of those people, click here. 

Personally, I think it's hard to find a better subject to talk about in a documentary than Tom Brady. Yes, we've seen our fair share of work done about the veteran QB over the years because of his historic career and multiple championship titles. But getting it all in one series - which will include interviews and comments from the QB and others associated with him over the past two decades that we've never seen or heard before - is must-see TV. Brady's story has been continually told because of how fascinating it is, which is why telling it in even more detail will be enticing to watch.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robert Kraft, Stephen Ross Have Optimistic Outlook on 2020 Season Being Played

Though the owners are optimistic, there is still a lot to hash out before the training camp begins.

Devon Clements

Jonathan Jones Named Most Underappreciated Patriots Player

"His lack of interceptions is not an accurate indicator of his efficiency in coverage, as spatial measuring shows that his impact in both the passing and rushing phases of the game helps stop opponents' drives."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Chopra: 'Man in the Arena' Is Not Tom Brady's 'The Last Dance'

"The premise [of The Last Dance] was telling stories about the seasons, whereas [Brady’s], it does feel a little bit more real time."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

PatriotMaven Audible Edition: Episode 6

Episode 6 of PatriotMaven Audible edition, which delivers content from the website on Tuesday, May 26.

Devon Clements

Report: NFL Minicamps Could Happen in Mid-to-Late June

"Resuming full operations and getting a minicamp scheduled would represent the league's biggest step to date toward keeping the 2020 NFL season on track for a regularly scheduled fall kickoff."

Devon Clements

Patriots' offensive line situation and how they can be one of the best

Max McAuliffe

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Wardrobe Malfunction During 'The Match'

It was an unfortunate way to cap off a beautiful eagle shot.

Devon Clements

AFC East Roundtable: What Was Biggest Offseason Move For Each Team?

Devon Clements

3 Most Underrated Players on Patriots Roster

These three players have not earned the proper praise for the impact they could have in the near future.

Max McAuliffe

Poll: Should Patriots Consider Re-Signing Josh Gordon If He’s Reinstated?

Because of the new CBA, there's a strong chance former Patriots receiver Josh Gordon could be reinstated by the NFL. Should the Patriots bring him to compete for a spot during training camp?

Devon Clements

by

Partridge