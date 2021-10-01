The End of the Brady-Belichick Era is Still the Quintessential Patriots “Whodunit?”

With the help of a classic, 1980s-comedy, Patriot Maven attempts to unravel the reasons behind the end to the Brady-Belichick era for the New England Patriots.

Sometimes, it is what it is.

It's a phrase New England Patriots fans know well. Their head coach, Bill Belichick, has helped to make it a staple of the regional lexicon.

However, in the world of sports media, that is almost never a sufficient or satisfactory explanation for major happenings. There has to be a deeper meaning. There must be sinister intent. The obvious explanation cannot be the truth…can it?

In New England, the 'hot take' of the day is speculating on the degree to which a culture of ‘fear’ lurks above the lighthouse at One Patriot Place, Foxboro, Massachusetts; sparked by details offered in a new book by author Seth Wickersham, titled ‘It’s Better to be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness.’

As a result, the most prominent question on everyone’s mind is “Whodunit?…Who is responsible for the end to the Brady-Belichick Era in New England?”

In short, many Pats fans are still searching for a ‘clue.’ (pun intended)

While this will be my second attempt at entering the world of mystery-solving sleuths, this conundrum allows the perfect opportunity to examine a trio of scenarios, in the mode of the iconic (yes, I said ‘iconic’) 1985 movie, Clue®. While the movie’s theatrical release included three possible endings (with different theaters receiving only one of the three) the film’s home-video release included ALL three endings. Today’s examination will follow the home-video format.

This satirical example of the reasons behind the dissolution of arguably the most successful stretch success enjoyed by any sports franchise identifies three plausible explanations; all of which could be the true ending to this ‘mystery.’ Of course, the possibility exists that the Patriots and Brady may have had entirely different reasons, which may or may not be revealed in the coming days, weeks or even years.

Without further ado, here are some possible answers to the most notable question in New England sports at the moment.

Was it really Coach Belichick…at the airport…with a Roger Goodell-bearhug???

Let’s take a look.

This is how it could have happened…

Since Brady’s departure in March 2020, speculation has run rampant that the most successful triumvirate in New England sports history (Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft) had grown somewhat disenfranchised with one another. As a result, finding a way out of New England was Brady’s end game.

Throughout “It is Better to be Feared” Wickersham’s characterization of the relationship between team owner, head coach and franchise star, was one which had greatly deteriorated in its final years. From name-calling to secret coaching plots (equivalent to that of a ‘head-coach coup d'état’), plenty will be said in the coming days and weeks about the end of the most successful franchise run in modern-NFL history.

Through excerpts published by ESPN.com on Wednesday, the book seems to reveal that Brady’s decision to leave New England was based on his perception of the team’s unwillingness to provide him with the type of commitment he was seeking. The three-time MVP had also apparently tired of his coach’s hard-nosed coaching style.

Per ESPN.com:

“Tom Brady had been curious if there was another way of winning, and while nobody was arguing that Bruce Arians was a better coach than Bill Belichick, or even close, the seamlessness of Brady’s proficiency and performance was making his former coach’s methodologies look antiquated, even silly,” the book says. “It was better to be feared — but was it necessary?” - Wickersham wrote.

Perhaps more importantly, Brady was characterized as having been disheartened by having limited (at best) say in team personnel decisions, combined with the absence of a multi-year contract commitment.

“Brady was tired of taking team-friendly deals with no input into how the money saved was spent — and still wanted a long-term contractual commitment,” Wickersham writes. “Belichick told associates that every organizational decision now was in support of Brady, geared toward pleasing him and making him successful — and that Kraft meddled with the team, sometimes with opinions, sometimes with restrictive budgets.”

While each to their own volition will determine the fact or fiction of these implications, the mere appearance of impropriety between the three fuels the long-standing belief that irreconcilable differences led to the dissolution of the dynasty. Brady seemed to be certain that Belichick wanted him out. Belichick saw Kraft as impeding his chances to placate Brady’s desires. The face of the franchise had finally had enough. It all blended together into a perfect storm which would carry the quarterback out of New England, and south to Tampa Bay.

But how about this…

Throughout Brady’s last few seasons in New England, there seemed to be indications that he and the Patriots might experience a parting of the ways, prior to his retirement. Some would have you believe that Bill Belichick had been fiendishly intent on hastening Brady’s departure for quite some time, leading up to March 2020.

Perhaps the first salvo was fired by the Pats HC in 2014, shortly after the team drafted quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the NFL Draft.

"We know what Tom's age and contract situation is," Belichick said, indicating that he, at least, was already thinking about the end game. Bill had his successor, and the transition was about to begin.

Here’s where the plot thickens….

Brady was simply not ready to ride off into the sunset. Rather than experience the typical decline, which had befallen many NFL quarterbacks on the northside of age 30, Tom Brady raised his game to new heights.

That’s right…the game’s greatest player got even better.

With a meticulous diet and workout regimen, Brady seemingly began to age in reverse. His speed had increased and his athleticism was more impressive. In short, Brady was playing at too-high of a level for Belichick (or anyone else) to justify making the move to Garoppolo as the starter. As a result, Jimmy was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers, while Brady and the Patriots went on to play in two Super Bowls, winning one.

Still, the conspiracy theorists will tell you that Belichick remained steadfast in his desire to transition to a younger quarterback. After all, Bill’s philosophy centered around the premise that it was better to let go of a player one year too early, as opposed to one year too late. Therefore, the Patriots would repeatedly refuse to commit to Brady for any time period greater than one year at a time. In order to deepen the divide, Belichick would prohibit Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, from entering the Patriots locker room. It would be a sinister attempt to prevent Guerrero from treating Brady (or any other Patriot) within the confines of Gillette Stadium…just one of the many tricks hidden up the cut-off sleeve of the Pats head coach’s hoodie.

This conspiracy theory would be short-lived, as the Patriots and Guerrero would come to an agreement to allow him limited access to treat both Brady and Rob Gronkowski…

…As it turns out, pliability was just a ‘red herring.’

Still, signs continued to point towards Belichick’s desire to test the waters of a new NFL decade without the reliability of Tom Brady at the helm of his offense. Brady was eager to show that his days of playing the position at a high-level were far from over. Therefore, he decided to take his talents to Tampa Bay. Brady and the Bucs would win a Super Bowl in his first season in central Florida.

Vindication, you say? Was the fiendish-plot foiled?

"Damn right," Brady’s father (Tom Brady Sr.) told Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston last week. "Damn right. [Bill] Belichick wanted him out the door, and last year he threw 56 touchdowns. I think that's a pretty good year."

Well, here’s how it really happened (maybe?)….

Since ‘mob movie’ quotes seem to be the rage lately, let us begin with one based more in relevance than speculation when describing the New England Patriots:

From Mario Puzo's masterpiece, The Godfather:

"It's not personal...it's strictly business."

In many instances, lines between ‘business’ and ‘personal’ require a strict definition. Tension exists in all business settings. Tough decisions are made each day. In sports, players who are beloved by their teammates, as well as their fanbase, are sometimes jettisoned for the best interest of the team. Truth be told, these types of choices are made in literally every business office of every professional sports franchise. However, seeing that the Patriots are both romanticized and vilified in a manner more suitable to the Corleone family, the motivations behind such decisions are more heavily publicized. As such, the premise of ‘business and personal’ can easily be massaged into the more salacious battle between ‘love and fear.’

After all, as Sonny LoSpecchio once said in “A Bronx Tale” …“It's nice to be both, but it's very difficult.”

Alas, for as much fun as it is to speculate on conspiracy theories, the most likely reason for Brady’s departure might be the most straightforward.

Simply put…it was business.

While the salacious narrative may sell a bit better, the truth of the matter is that both Brady and the Patriots had reached a point in their relationship in which they were willing to continue their respective football journies elsewhere. Though each side seemed willing to continue, they would only compromise to a certain point.

Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots reportedly offered Brady a 2-year, $53 million contract during training camp in 2019. However, Howe indicated that the deal ultimately failed due to Brady’s desire for guarantees beyond the first year of the deal. The Patriots, in turn, remained inflexible in amending the terms of the offer. Each party was protecting their own interests. Instead, Brady would agree to an extension; increasing his 2019 salary, with a void-year for 2020. The Patriots would not make an offer to Brady during the 2019 season. Brady would not provide the Patriots with his contract desires prior to the start of free agency. The two sides had grown apart…literally and figuratively.

When it was time to inform his soon-to-be former team owner, as well as his coach, of his decision to leave New England, Brady elected to tell Kraft in person. It was also his desire to inform Belichick in a face-to-face setting. It is here where the proof-positive in this scenario may be found.

According to Wickersham’s sources, Belichick refused to meet with Brady in-person, instead preferring to speak on the phone; something Brady reportedly thought was “telling.” However, during his weekly media conference on Thursday, Brady, himself said his departure was “handled perfectly,” hardly sounding like someone with lingering animosity.

"We had a great relationship, Brady said. “I think everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could. It was an amazing time. It was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at, the people involved in the situation. Things worked out for the best for all of us and we're all trying to do the best we can do now."

On Wednesday, Belichick denied the report, saying that it sounded like its implications were based on second, third, and fourth-hand comments. The Pats head coach was also effusive in his praise for his former star quarterback, saying that his relationship with Brady “has always been good.”

In their own words, both Belichick and Brady put the mystery to rest. It wasn’t about salary, age or hurt feelings. It was simply time for the end of an era.

In the final analysis…

Some will continue to dig, attempting to find sarcasm and disingenuous subtext. Yet, both Brady and Belichick have been clear in their statements, and genuinely seem content in their present direction. They look back on their time spent together as being productive, successful and above all, special; each with an authentic appreciation for the other. After all, few, if any, have ever enjoyed the level of success Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft enjoyed together in New England. Perhaps more focus should be placed on appreciating their success, rather than retroactively placing blame, as Sunday’s game approaches.

Still, when the time for the talk has ended, it won’t be personal. It will be about business…the business of winning football games. Both Brady and Belichick are staunch competitors. Each team is coming off of a tough loss in Week Three, and needs a win in week four. Patriots fans know all too well the resolve of a determined Tom Brady. In case they had some memory fog on the subject, Brady’s comments from Thursday will adequately remind them:

"I still have a lot of great friends there, but they know I want to kick their butt this week," Brady said of facing the Patriots. "They'll know exactly how I'm feeling once I'm out there."

Of course, the Patriots are defending their home field, and are also playing for a great deal of pride. At 1-2, the argument can be made that the Pats need this win more than Tampa Bay. New England will be just as competitive as Brady and the Bucs on Sunday.

Who will walk away the victor?

Will it be Coach Belichick…on the field…with ‘Mac the Knife’ as his weapon??

(Cue the closing credits, accompanied by ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll’ by Bill Haley and the Comets)