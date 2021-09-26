Faltering in Foxboro: Patriots Fall to Saints 28-13

The Patriots are inconsistent in all three phases as they drop to 1-2 on the 2021 season.

In one of his most popular hit songs, “Only the Good Die Young,” Billy Joel once said: “I’d rather laugh with the sinners, than cry with the saints…the sinners are much more fun.”

On Sunday, it was actually THE Saints that were much more fun…and clearly more efficient.

Occasionally inconsistent in all three phases, the New England Patriots fell to the New Orleans Saints 28-13 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Once again, quarterback Mac Jones was under constant duress, with the pressure getting to the rookie a bit more on Sunday than in his previous two starts. Jones would finish the day completing 30 of 51 passes for 270 yards. He had one touchdown pass, with three interceptions, and was sacked twice.

For the Saints, quarterback Jameis Winston enjoyed great protection from his offensive line, while benefiting from timely play from both his offense and defense. Running back Alvin Kamara paced the Saints offensive attack with 89 yards rushing on eleven carries. He also chipped in 29 yards receiving with one touchdown.

Still, the story of the day for the Patriots was their inability to execute when it was needed most. The Patriots were largely ineffective on offense, somewhat inconsistent on defense, and made mistakes on special teams, as well. Punter Jake Bailey was blocked by New Orleans linebacker Andrew Dowell, as New England struggled with coverage for the better part of the day.

First Half Highlights:

The Saints struck first on Sunday, led by Winston on an 11-play 69 yard drive. New Orleans’ starter looked to Kamara on more than one occasion, taking advantage of his ability to run, as well as receive. Winston also found receiver, and practice squad elevation, Kenny Stills for a 17-yard gain on a key first down. With the Pats in man coverage, they were unable to cover Kamara when Dont’a Hightower blitzed, leaving Kyle Van Noy without help on the coverage. As a result, the Saints’ top offensive weapon was found by Winston for the 11-yard touchdown.

Saints 7, Patriots 0

The Saints eco drive score of the day would come as a result of Mac Jones’ first NFL interception. With New Orleans’ linebacker Kaden Elliss providing stout pressure on Jones, the rookie attempted an ill-advised pass over the middle, which would be intercepted by P.J. Williams. Williams would fumble on the ensuing return, with the recovery made by Elliss in the endzone. Though originally ruled a touchdown, the Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling, and the play was reversed.

Still, the Saints would not be denied. Facing a near-certain sack by safety Kyle Dugger, Winston heaved a prayer toward the end zone. Luckily for Winston, receiver Marquez Callaway showed tremendous athleticism to come down with the catch for the seven-yard touchdown.

Saints 14, Patriots 0

The Pats would light the scoreboard for the first time on Sunday inside the final two minutes of the half. Running the up-tempo, two-minute drill, Jones led New England on a six-play, 48-yard drive, highlighted by a 31-yard gain from Jones to wideout Kendrick Bourne. Nick Folk would hit the 45-yard field goal (his 34th straight made FG), allowing the Pats to avoid the first-half shoutout.

At the half… Saints 14, Patriots 3

Second-Half Highlights:

The troubles would continue for the Patriots to begin the second half. With Jones attempting to capitalize on having the ball to begin the half, Jones would find tight Jonnu Smith in the short middle. However, Smith fumbled the ball into the hands of defensive back Malcolm Jenkins, who would take it back to the end zone for an easy pick six.

Saints 21, Patriots 3

Once again, a promising drive for the Pats would result in three points, instead of a trip to the endzone. To his credit, Jones showed greater command on the 16 play, 72 yard drive. He found tight end Hunter Henry to the left of the field for a nine-yard gain, shortly thereafter followed by short completions to Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and running back J.J. Taylor to keep the ball moving. However, the Pats would call multiple runs inside the 11, which stalled their offensive momentum. Folk ended the drive by connecting on the 26-yard field goal

Saints 21, Patriots 6

Set up by great field position off the shallow punt return by Gunner Olszewski, Jones and the Patriots would finally find the endzone. Following a quarterback scramble for 12 yards, Jones would find receiver Kendrick Bourne for a 22-yard touchdown strike. Bourne showed great body control to make the contested catch and remain on his feet, while Jones made the throw under pressure. With Folk’s extra point, the Pats were within one score of tying the game.

Saints 21, Patriots 13

Despite the Patriots’ newfound optimism, New Orleans was intent on leaving New England with the win. The Saints would lead a methodical 13 plays, 75 yards, taking nearly seven minutes off the clock. New Orleans continued to compile first downs, as the drive culminated with a 4-yard touchdown run by all-purpose offensive weapon Taysom Hill. Hill’s touchdown and the ensuing extra point would be the final points of the day from Foxboro.

Saints 28, Patriots 13

Injury Watch

Following a reception in the second quarter, veteran running back James White appeared to land hard along the sideline. Immediately upon hitting the ground, White was seen grabbing his upper leg as he remained down on the field.

White was carted off the field, as players from both teams came over to him, showing their support for the three-time Super Bowl champion. Shortly thereafter, the Patriots announced that White would not return to the game, the result of a hip injury.

Edelman Honored at Halftime

As expected, the Patriots honored former WR Julian Edelman in a special halftime ceremony of this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Edelman, who announced his retirement after 12 seasons with New England this past spring, played his entire career in a Patriots uniform. During that time, he not only provided stellar play on the field, but also delivered some of the most treasured moments in the history of the franchise.

Edelman took the field in his signature sprint from the tunnel. Taking the microphone, while holding his daughter Lily, Edelman thanked Patriots fans everywhere, saying:

“You guys, the fans, have taken me and my family and you brought us into your homes. And you welcomed us. And we lived you guys..breathed you guys.. and we’ll always ‘die’ you guys. I love you guys. Foxboro forever!”

Up Next:

The Patriots welcome the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to New England, as prodigal sons Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski make their return to Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Pats will take on the Bucs from Gillette Stadium at 8:20pm ET on Sunday, October 3rd.