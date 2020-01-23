Report: Florida Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Antonio Brown in Battery Case

The Police Department in Hollywood, FL have issued an arrest warrant for former NFL receiver Antonio Brown Wednesday night after accusations surfaced that Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, attacked a moving company truck driver at Brown's home in Florida, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

Brown faces charges for burglary with theft, which is a felony, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief, according to Hollywood Police spokesman Christian Latta in a news release.

According to ESPN, the police have made several attempts to contact Brown to talk about the incident, but Brown has been unresponsive to any of their attempts to communicate with him. Brown has retreated to his home where he was not spoken or let anyone in.

Holt, who is Brown's trainer, was arrested on Tuesday on a felony burglary with battery charge. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released from Broward County Jail.

The incident between Brown, Holt, and the moving company truck driver stemmed from Brown's refusal to pay a $4,000 fee the moving company charged him to move his belongings from his home in California to his residence in Hollywood. Because he refused to pay the fee, the moving company truck driver attempted to leave, which caused Brown to throw a rock at the truck, denting and causing paint damage to the driver's side fo the truck. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, after Brown threw the rock he then allegedly forced his way into the driver side of the main cabin of the truck and began to physically strike the truck driver.

Once the truck driver called the police and left the scene, the moving company told the driver to go back to Brown's house and drop off his items because Brown agreed to pay the fees. However, once the truck driver went back to Brown's house, Brown paid the moving fee, but not any extra for the damage done to the truck. Because of that, another argument ensued, and that's when the driver claims Brown assaulted him and Holt attempted to grab the key's from the truck's ignition to get Brown's belonging out of the truck, which caused cuts and scratches on the driver.

Brown is already under investigation by the NFL under their personal conduct policy following a lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who claimed Brown sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Brown played just one game during the 2019 season, which was with the Patriots in Week 2 vs. the Dolphins. He was released days later after Sports Illustrated released a story sharing numerous alleged incidents involving Brown, which ranged from assaults, theft, and lying.