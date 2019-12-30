PatriotMaven
Report: Giants, Panthers, Browns Request Permission to Interview Josh McDaniels

Devon Clements

The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers have now requested to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching vacancies, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter. Schefter also said that the Cleveland Browns had already requested permission to interview McDaniels. 

This is not much of a surprise. McDaniels was expected to be a hot name once Black Monday came and went. That now rings true. 

Due to NFL rules, those respective teams can only interview McDaniels with permission from the Patriots if they wish to do so before the divisional round of the postseason. They can also interview McDaniels either after the Patriots lose in the playoffs or during the week leading up to the Pro Bowl, which is in between the conference championships and the Super Bowl. From there, no team can officially hire McDaniels if he decides to take the job until New England's season is over. 

