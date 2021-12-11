Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Gillette Stadium Set for Significant Renovation Ahead of 2023 Patriots’ Season

    The enhancement project includes several upgrades to Gillette Stadium’s north end zone and entry area
    Since opening its doors in 2002, Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts has served as the home for the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer, and the New England Patriots of the National Football League. Considered to be a state-of-the-art facility at its inception, the venue has undergone several upgrades throughout the past two decades; including the addition of seating areas in the south corners of the stadium, a field-level lounge, and a new video board.

    However, the largest renovation project in the Stadium’s brief history was announced on Friday. Starting in early 2022, construction will commence on significant enhancements to the north end zone and entry plaza.

    As indicated in the video shared by Krat Sports + Entertainment, Gillette Stadium’s enhancement plans are highlighted by the addition of a 75,000-square foot, glass-enclosed hospitality and function space. The renovation will also include the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country, measuring 370' x 60'. The 22,200 square feet of video board space will be nearly double the size of the new south end zone video board, which was installed prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season. The curved radius HD video board will provide game action, replays, statistics and fantasy football updates.

    Lastly, the Stadium's iconic lighthouse will receive a swanky upgrade, as well. Along with a bit of a facelift to its exterior, a 360-degree observation deck will be added to the top of the structure, raising its height 218 feet. As a result, the lighthouse will be made further accessible to fans and be available for private events.

    Once again, the project will be funded by the Kraft Family. At the time of Gillette Stadium’s construction, chairman and CEO Robert Kraft financed 100 percent of the $325 million construction costs, a rare instance of an NFL owner privately financing the construction of such a venue.. For this renovation project, the Krafts will invest a total of $225 million.

    The project is expected to be completed in advance of the 2023 NFL Season.

