Stephon Gilmore to Participate in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been named one of eight players that will participate in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, per the NFL.

The other seven players participating in the competition are Browns running back Nick Chubb and wideout Jarvis Landry, Pittsburgh defensive end Cameron Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Denver linebacker Von Miller, New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan and Detroit cornerback Darius Slay.

While eight have been confirmed, there are 12 more players to be named for the skills contest, which will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports on Jan. 22. The contest will involve 20 Pro Bowlers split into two teams, with each positional group having to face a certain physical challenge that may award their team points depending on their performance.