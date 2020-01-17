PatriotMaven
Stephon Gilmore to Participate in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Devon Clements

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been named one of eight players that will participate in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, per the NFL.

The other seven players participating in the competition are Browns running back Nick Chubb and wideout Jarvis Landry, Pittsburgh defensive end Cameron Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Denver linebacker Von Miller, New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan and Detroit cornerback Darius Slay.

While eight have been confirmed, there are 12 more players to be named for the skills contest, which will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports on Jan. 22. The contest will involve 20 Pro Bowlers split into two teams, with each positional group having to face a certain physical challenge that may award their team points depending on their performance. 

 

Report: Patriots Work Out CFL CB Tre Roberson

New England brought in cornerback Tre Roberson for a workout, who played in the NFL before bringing his talents to the CFL.

Devon Clements

Report: Browns Set to Interview Patriots' Monti Ossenfort for GM Job

Cleveland is bringing in Patriots college scouting director Monte Ossenfort on Friday to interview for their general manager position.

Devon Clements

Report: Tom Brady, Family Are 'Planning to Leave the Area'

A report Thursday night provides further proof that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is getting ready to move elsewhere this offseason. The question that remains - where?

Devon Clements

Stephon Gilmore Named PFWA's 2019 Defensive Player of the Year

Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been named the Pro Football Writers of America's Defensive Player of the Year for 2019.

Devon Clements

Tom Brady Poked Fun at Julian Edelman on Instagram for His Weekend Antics

Patriots' Tom Brady gave Julian Edelman a good natured ribbing while promoting his brand, TB12.

Sarah Weisberg

Patriots Have 4th-Best Odds to be in Super LV

New England is still an AFC contender for next year's Super Bowl despite being knocked out the in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs this season.

Devon Clements

The Patriots Have Two Options: Re-Sign Tom Brady, or Rebuild With Jarrett Stidham

Because of potential dead cap money involved with Tom Brady's salary in 2020, the Patriots are left with two options this offseason: re-sign Brady, or turn to Jarrett Stidham.

Max McAuliffe

2 Patriots Make 2019 Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL Team

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and special teams standout Matthew Slater make the Pro Football Writers Association's 2019 All-NFL team.

Devon Clements

Josh McDaniels Was 'Very Impressive' During Browns' Interview, Had 'Thorough, Detailed Plan' in Place

Josh McDaniels was reportedly very impressive during his head-coaching interview with the Browns, but his want to overhaul football operations may have been the reason why he did not get the Cleveland gig.

Devon Clements

The Browns Failed to Hire the Right Head Coach, Which Works in the Patriots' Favor

The Browns yet again failed themselves in the head-coaching search, which bodes in the Patriots' favor as they try to reload for the 2020 season.

Devon Clements

