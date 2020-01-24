Check Out Stephon Gilmore's Highlights From Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Some of the 2019 Pro Bowlers got the opportunity to participate in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Thursday night, which is a series of games and challenges that 10 players from each conference participate in to try and help earn their team points.

One of the challenges that took place during the showdown was "Thread the Needle" in which quarterbacks from each conference tried to throw a football into targets with cornerbacks defending the target board. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore got to participate in the event on two separate occasions, and helped his team come out with a win by keeping the opposing QBs point totals low.

Check out Gilmore performances from Thursday night right here: