PatriotMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Stephon Gilmore is Odds-On Favorite to Win Defensive Player of the Year Honors

Devon Clements

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore isn't just one of the best defensive backs in the NFL this season - he's one of the best defensive players in the league. That is why he is listed as the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year through 15 weeks of regular season football. 

According to BetOnline, Gilmore (-300) has a strong grasp as the frontrunner for DPOY, and is the only defensive back to have a real chance of winning the annual award. 

Here are the complete odds for DPOY:

- Stephon Gilmore (-300)

- Aaron Donald (+600)

- TJ Watt (+700)

- Shaq Barrett (+750)

- Danielle Hunter (+1,200)

- Chandler Jones (+2,000)

- Minkah Fitzpatrick (+2,500)

Aaron Donald seems like the lone player that could overthrow Gilmore for the award. He is having another dominating season, and being in LA might give him the nod over a Patriots player that might not be given as much love because of the team he plays for. 

This season, Gilmore has 44 tackles, 18 passes defended, six interceptions, and two pick-sixes. He has gone up against the best of the best in 2019, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, and Amari Cooper, and has made them all irrelevant in their respective games. Him winning DPOY honors this season would absolutely be warranted, as he is playing at a level in 2019 that can only be compared to some of the best season-long CB performances in NFL history. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Julian Edelman's Knee Injury Raises Concerns As the Postseason Nears

Sarah Weisberg

Wide receiver Julian Edelman has been plagued with injuries all season; will his latest knee injury put the Patriots offense in danger?

Jonathan Jones Misses Tuesday's Patriots Practice

Devon Clements

New England has one of their shortest injury reports of the season to start Week 16.

Patriots Haven't Gotten Money's Worth From Mohamed Sanu. Should We Be Surprised?

Devon Clements

It's not about matching the value they gave up for Sanu. It's about getting in the ball park. And the Patriots haven't gotten that from their veteran receiver.

Where Patriots Stand in AFC Playoff Picture After Week 15

Devon Clements

A win over the Bengals last Sunday has the Patriots in good position with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Supervising Producer David Mondillo Releases Statement About Taping Scandal

Devon Clements

Mondillo released the statement following his suspension from the organization.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 15

Mike Constantino

Handing out grades for the New England Patriots' most intriguing offensive performers vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Keys to a Patriots Victory Review: Week 15

BJ Shea

A review of how the Patriots fared in their keys to a victory laid out for them prior to their Week 15 win.

Patriots Offense Continues to Struggle, Defense Prevails During 34-13 Win Over Bengals

Devon Clements

Even though the Patriots offense didn't right the ship in Week 15, their elite defense bailed them out and locked up a playoff spot.

3 Patriots That Were Snubbed From 2019 Pro Bowl

Devon Clements

When a team is 11-3 and only three of their players are selected to the Pro Bowl, there were definitely some snubs.

3 Patriots Selected to 2019 Pro Bowl

Devon Clements

All three players were on the defensive side of the ball.