Stephon Gilmore is Odds-On Favorite to Win Defensive Player of the Year Honors

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore isn't just one of the best defensive backs in the NFL this season - he's one of the best defensive players in the league. That is why he is listed as the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year through 15 weeks of regular season football.

According to BetOnline, Gilmore (-300) has a strong grasp as the frontrunner for DPOY, and is the only defensive back to have a real chance of winning the annual award.

Here are the complete odds for DPOY:

- Stephon Gilmore (-300)

- Aaron Donald (+600)

- TJ Watt (+700)

- Shaq Barrett (+750)

- Danielle Hunter (+1,200)

- Chandler Jones (+2,000)

- Minkah Fitzpatrick (+2,500)

Aaron Donald seems like the lone player that could overthrow Gilmore for the award. He is having another dominating season, and being in LA might give him the nod over a Patriots player that might not be given as much love because of the team he plays for.

This season, Gilmore has 44 tackles, 18 passes defended, six interceptions, and two pick-sixes. He has gone up against the best of the best in 2019, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, and Amari Cooper, and has made them all irrelevant in their respective games. Him winning DPOY honors this season would absolutely be warranted, as he is playing at a level in 2019 that can only be compared to some of the best season-long CB performances in NFL history.