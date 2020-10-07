Report: Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive For COVID-19

The New England Patriots have another positive test in the building; reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero also made clear that Gilmore was the only person in New England to test positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday.

As a result of Gilmore’s positive test New England has cancelled Wednesday’s practice.

Last Friday, quarterback Cam Newton also tested positive for COVID-19, and immediately entered self-quarantine and was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. He missed the Patriots’ 26-10 loss to the Chiefs as a result, and could possibly miss New England’s Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos as well.

Gilmore is the only other Patriots player over the past week to test positive other than Newton.

