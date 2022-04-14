Going Local: Patriots Host OT Tyler Vrabel, QB E.J. Perry for Pre-Draft Visits

As the New England Patriots continue to meet with several professional hopefuls on Pre-Draft visits, the team is mixing in some local prospects, along with the candidates from College Football’s big-time programs. On Wednesday, the Patriots worked out Brown University quarterback E.J. Perry and Boston College offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Perry’s visit was first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, while news of Vrabel’s meeting with the Patriots scouting staff was provided by Jordan Schultz.

E.J. Perry, QB, Brown University

A native of Andover Massachusetts, Perry was a standout athlete for Andover High. He began his collegiate career at Boston College before transferring to Brown University in 2019. Under head coach James Perry (himself a former Brown Bears’ star quarterback, as well as E.J. 's uncle), he immediately took over the starting job, ultimately starting 20 games for Brown.

In his first season with the Bears, Perry proved himself to be multifaceted at the position. He averaged 5.2 yards on 141 carries for 727 yards and eight touchdowns. Through the air, he compiled nearly 3,000 passing yards, with 23 touchdowns. Perry not only led the FCS in total yards, he also set an Ivy league record in the process.

In 2021, Perry completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,034 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also ran for 402 yards and seven rushing touchdowns, earning him first-team All-Ivy League honors and an Offensive Player of the Year award.

At present, the Patriots quarterback depth chart consists of starter Mac Jones, as well as backups Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Despite the Patriots being well-stocked at the quarterback position, a developmental dual-threat such as Perrymay be of interest to the team. While Perry had originally been projected to be headed for undrafted rookie free agency, a strong showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl may have raised his stock to the level of being a late-round selection. With four picks in both the fifth and sixth rounds (two in each of the aforementioned rounds), New England may be intrigued enough by Perry’s upside to secure his services with one of those selections.

Tyler Vrabel, OT, Boston College

The son of former Patriots linebacker and current Tennessee Titans head coach, Mike Vrabel, Tyler Vrabel was a three-star recruit out of high school. He went on to enjoy a productive collegiate career for the Boston College Eagles. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started a combined 34 games at the left and right tackle positions. He was named an honorable All-ACC mention in each of the last three seasons.

The Patriots are almost certain to address their need for depth along the offensive line via the upcoming Draft. Though guard remains the Pats biggest need, they are also keeping a close eye on the offensive tackle position with Isaiah Wynn entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Despite Vrabel’s symbolic legacy status with the Patriots organization, they could likely add him to the Foxboro fold via a late-round selection, or as an undrafted free agent. While he is not projected as a starter at the pro level [at least, at the beginning of his career], his value as a developmental swing tackle behind Wynn and fellow starting tackle Trent Brown may earn him a place in New England.