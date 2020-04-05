WATCH: Check Out WrestleMania 36's Fiery Intro Starring Rob Gronkowski

Saturday night was the first of a two-night event for WWE's WrestleMania 36 in which 18 wrestlers battled it out in eight separate fights with the goal of being named the victor.

Hosting the event was none other than former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is going by the name "Gronk" inside the ring. Gronk kickstarted the pay-per-view event by giving a minute long intro that surely fired up wrestling fans who are trying to take their minds off the madness in real life and want to delve into the excitement of one of professional wrestling's biggest events of the year.

Check out the WrestMania 36 intro starring Gronk, in which Mojo Rawley welcomes three whacks on the chest from the future Hall of Fame tight end to finish off the opening scene: