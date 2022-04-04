Happy Together: Parker-Patriots Pairing is Favorable for Both Sides

With recent reports indicating that wideout DeVante Parker ‘wanted to be a member of the New England Patriots,’ their union may pay dividends for both sides in 2022.

Tough day for the ‘no one wants to play for the New England Patriots anymore’ crowd.

Perhaps lamenting their void of debaucherous parking lot hyjinx, or suffering the effects of heartburn from hastily-prepared wing sauce, some have been taking delight in ridiculing the Patriots approach to free agency in 2022. From spouting the ever-so-clever declaration that recruiting ‘isn’t so easy without the GOAT’ to comparing Pats’ quarterback Mac Jones’ arm to a noodle, good times are being had by some who are pathetically bitter about suffering two-plus decades of demoralizing and humbling beat downs at the hands of those Patriots.

It appears that a brief taste of playoff success, after twenty years of futility, suddenly makes everyone a comic…especially, due north.

Still, the argument continues to be made… the Patriots are no longer a primary destination for notable NFL talent.

Well, It looks like someone forgot to tell new Pats wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Per a report on Monday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the 29-year-old veteran wideout made it “very clear” to the Miami Dolphins front office that New England was his preferred destination, if he was to be moved via trade.

On Saturday, the Patriots secured Parker’s services, via a rare intra-divisional trade with their AFC East rivals. New England sent a third-round selection in the 2023 draft to the Dolphins, in exchange for Parker and a fifth-round selection in 2022. The trade allowed the Pats to acquire a veteran, outside receiver at a reasonable price, while Miami was able to shed salary for the upcoming season, as well as gain additional draft capital in 2023

According to Raporport, it not only allowed Parker to join the team of his choice, it also provided the Patriots with a player which they have coveted for quite some time.

“From my understanding, he [Parker] is someone that Coach [Bill] Belichick has liked for a long time, has always respected his skill set and really someone that he considers to be a solid addition to his receiving corps,” Rapoport said during his appearance on the NFL Network.

Unsurprisingly, Belichick’s past comments on Parker lend validity Raporport’s claim. “He’s got a very, very good skill set. He’s a big athlete that runs well,” Belichick said during a 2020 interview. “[He] has good hands, good run after the catch ability, and good quickness for his size. So, he presents a lot of problems on deep balls. He’s a big target on the end of routes, in cuts and crossing routes, things like that. He’s strong and can break tackles as a catcher or run player … He attacks all three levels of the defense and can be productive at all three spots.”

For Parker, the feeling was evidently mutual.

“And then it went the other way, too. DeVante Parker wanted to be a member of the New England Patriots,” Raporport said. “He didn’t have a no-trade clause, so he didn’t have the power like that. It’s not like he’s Russell Wilson. But from my understanding, he made it very clear that he wanted to be a member of the Patriots, and as soon as [Dolphins] general manager Chris Grier realized that was the best deal that they could get, it worked out well for all sides.”

For the Patriots, they gain a true vertical presence on the perimeter, capable of winning his matchups both on the outside and downfield. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound product of Louisville has the size and the speed to instantly make an impact on the Patriots passing offense. Despite a long injury history, Parker’s talent and potential upside are worth the risk. His most productive season came in 2019, where he compiled 72 catches on 128 targets for 1202 yards, and nine touchdowns. In 2021, the 29-year-old finished with 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns last season. It should be noted that his season was interrupted by hamstring and shoulder injuries.

DeVante-Mac…No Matter What

While Belichick is almost-certainly intrigued by the value which Parker may provide to his offense, it is a safe assumption to count Mac Jones among those most excited by his arrival. Despite the loss of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Patriots aerial attack is expected to remain timing-based, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws.

During his time at Alabama, Jones was quite proficient at running this type of offense. With a strong supporting cast of playmakers around him, Jones was able to create plays by leading his receivers under the defense, releasing the ball quickly and delivering it accurately. This gave his playmakers the space they needed to catch and run with the football.

In his rookie season, Jones proved himself to be a quarterback who is more than capable of handling the Patriots helm. He led all rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage and a 92.5 passer rating, while compiling 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. He completed at least 70 percent of his attempts in nine of New England’s games and twice threw for 300-plus yards through the air. He earned a selection to the Pro Bowl, as well as a spot on the PFWA's All-Rookie team

However, Jones clearly had his struggles down the stretch. He was less accurate, made more rookie mistakes and had difficulty when defenses were able to adjust to take away his preferred routes and targets. It is in this area where the Jones-Parker relationship may grow to be a beautiful friendship. Parker is the type of receiver who can thrive in New England’s timing-based offense. He has the size and toughness to make contested catches, while giving Jones a viable red zone target at the receiver position. In addition, Parker is particularly adept at gaining yards after the catch, a trait which Jones values in his receivers. The new Pats wideout has averaged 14 yards-per-reception throughout his career. In fact, he has never averaged fewer than 11 yards-per-reception in any of his seven seasons in the league.

As is usually the case in New England, the trade will continue to be scrutinized. Those driving an agenda will label the move as the Pats settling for a rival’s castoffs. The bitter will use it as a punchline. However, the objective among us will fairly question Parker’s injury history, yet give him the accolades he deserves. Truth be told, the success of this trade will not be fully known until Parker hits the field for more than just a handful of practices, preseason and early regular-season games. However, if history is any indicator, the Pats may have found a keeper in DeVante Parker…and from the looks of it, neither Bill Belichick nor Mac Jones will be complaining about it any time soon.

Maybe New England’s latest coach-QB combo has some successful magic up the sleeves of their cut-off hoodie, after all.