Report: Henry Anderson Could Miss Remainder of 2021 with Torn Pectoral

The Patriots defensive lineman left missed much of the Week Four matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a chest injury.

New England Patriots’ defensive tackle Henry Anderson left during the first half of Sunday night’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an apparent chest injury. He was listed as questionable to return almost immediately upon leaving the game. Just prior to the start of the second half, it was announced that Anderson would not return to the game.

On Monday, it was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the 30-year-old may have suffered a torn pectoral. Anderson is expected to undergo an MRI to confirm the diagnosis, which would end his 2021 season. The versatile lineman had played a limited role in the Pats defense, thus far, compiling three solo tackles.

Anderson agreed to a two-year deal with New England, with the potential of being worth up to $11 million, during the offseason. Having spent three seasons in the AFC East, the former New York Jet is well-versed in the numerous offensive schemes within the division. Listed at 6’6” 301 pounds, he posted the third-highest run-stuff rate among players with at least 500 defensive snaps in 2020 (cred: NFL Next Gen Stats).

Anderson had performed well in training camp, routinely applying pressure to the quarterback, while quickly getting into position to stuff the run. His presence was expected to help bolster a Patriots line, which had its problems against the run in 2020. Anderson was hoped to have provided assistance with rushing the passer as well, notching seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 2018.

The Patriots defensive line also features Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis, Deatrich Wise, Jr. and Chase Winovich.