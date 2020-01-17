PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower Will Not Play in Pro Bowl

Devon Clements

New England Patriots veteran linebacker Dont'a Hightower (medical) will not play in the Pro Bowl, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. He will be replaced on the roster by Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. 

Coming off his best season since 2014, it's no surprise that the 29-year-old linebacker will not play in the Pro Bowl. The chance of injury is very real in a game that doesn't mean much, so playing in a meaningless game for a player that could use the extra rest doesn't make much sense. 

This season, Hightower accumulated 71 tackles, 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and one scoop-and-score touchdown. This season marked the second time in his career that he was selected to the Pro Bowl. 

