Hopefully Healthy - Patriots Set to Evaluate Health of Harris, Phillips at Tuesday’s Practice

With the image of their bye week beginning to shrink in the distance of their hindsight, the New England Patriots are beginning to prepare for their Week Fifteen matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 9-4 Patriots enter this Saturday night showdown as both the top-seeded team in the AFC, as well as the division leader in the AFC East. Knowing that the Pats hold the number one spot in the Conference via tiebreaker (over both the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, wins are essential to keep pace with the remainder of the contenders for a coveted first-round bye in the playoffs.

As the team makes its return to the practice field on Tuesday, many an eye within Patriots fandom will be squarely focused on the health and participation status of running back Damien Harris and safety Adrian Phillips.

Both Harris (hamstring) and Phillips (knee) left New England’s Week Thirteen matchup with the Buffalo Bills and did not return to action for the game’s conclusion. As a result, their availability for Saturday’s matchup in Indianapolis is the subject of some speculation.

Pulling for Phillips

Just prior to the Pats’ final defensive play of the night, Phillips suffered a knee injury. The Patriots’ medical staff conducted a preliminary ACL test on his right knee. However, no diagnosis was provided postgame or in the days following. The only update was cryptic in nature, provided by Phillips himself via his Twitter account,

In the absence of safety Kyle Dugger (COVID-19/Reserve), Phillips elevated his game to a level which allowed him to make Buffalo’s top tight end, Dawson Knox, a non-factor on Monday night. Phillips took away Knox’s ability to utilize the middle of the field, holding him to merely two catches for 14 yards. Phillips was credited with two pass break-ups on Knox, each of which significantly shifted the momentum in the Patriots’ favor.

Hope for Harris

Despite leaving Monday’s contest with a hamstring injury, Harris was a key component in the success of the Pats running game. The Alabama product rushed for 111 yards on just 10 carries and an impressive 64-yard touchdown run, showcasing his ability to run both for power and finesse. As a result, he is expected to be a potent weapon for the Patriots’ running game down the stretch, as they head for the playoffs. Like Phillips, no official diagnosis was provided on Harris’ injury. However, he was spotted along with the rest of the running back group in the interview room following the game, indicating that his injury was not likely to be serious.

What the coaches are saying

In his Monday morning video conference, Bill Belichick provided little in terms of an update on either Phillips’ or Harris’ condition. However, he seemed to indicate that the team would be evaluating their progress once they return to practice. When asked if the injuries might threaten their availability for games, Belichick said: "We haven't done anything since [last Monday vs. Bills], so we'll see how things are progressing once we get out there."

Also on Monday, Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears provided a bit of additional insight on Harris’ status, indicating that the Pats’ feature back was making every effort to return to the field as soon as possible. "If there is any way to find a way to get on the field and play, that's what he is going to do,” Fears said. “He's working hard. He's been here all weekend, taking full advantage of the bye week to get himself as much as possible ready for practice and we're going to give him as much time as we can to see if he can make it. All I know is that boy is working hard. I saw him here on Saturday. I saw him here on Friday."

Though no further comment was made regarding his knee injury, Phillips is among the Patriots’ players expected to meet with the media on Tuesday, implying that his injury is unlikely to keep him sidelined for a significant period of time.

New England will release its first injury report of the week on Tuesday, as they they get ready for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff with the Colts from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.