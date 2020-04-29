PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

How Bill Belichick's Dog Nike Went Viral During 2020 NFL Draft

Devon Clements

During Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, a member of Bill Belichick’s family went viral. That family member would be his dog, Nike. 

During the three-day event, ESPN shuffled through the in-home cameras to see what each head coach and/or general manger was doing on draft day. But when they toggled over to Belichick’s home camera - which was set in what looked to be his dining room at Belichick’s home in Nantucket - all that was seen was Nike the dog, sitting on the chair in front of several laptops, seemingly ready to make the next pick for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, joined ESPN insider Adam Schefter on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” to explain how Nike stole the show Friday night. 

“Nantucket's got very strict rules about who is coming to the island, so I worked with the Patriots IT people and I said, 'Teach me, I'll do lighting. I'll do IT. I'll do it all,” Holliday said.

"So I'm doing lighting, and next thing I know, Bill had a couple of treats that were left over near his laptop, and he stepped away from the table. And all of a sudden, he looks and goes, 'Look at the table.' There's Nike just sitting there waiting patiently, and he knew his treats were there. So that's what prompted him getting up to the table, and he was just waiting patiently for the word to take his treats."

Whether or not Nike played a part in drafting some of the players New England selected in the draft is unknown. But what we do know is that Nike was one of the highlights of the NFL first ever draft conducted on a virtual landscape. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Blog

An open thread that brings you the picks and analyses from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

SI Draft Tracker

Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

Covering all that happens on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Where Do Patriots Rookies Rank in DROY Odds?

They have a long way to go if they want to find themselves near the top of the list.

Devon Clements

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Kyle Dugger

A deep look at one of the Patriots' second round picks of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Justin Rohrwasser Says He Didn't Know Meaning Behind Tattoo Until Saturday

“The first time I found out what it was linked to was on Saturday, and that’s why it was so surprising."

Devon Clements

by

Philips

SI's Post-Draft Power Rankings: Patriots in Middle of the Pack

The Patriots find themselves dropping in the power rankings after the draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Patriots Set on Getting WR Will Hastings For 'The Last Year'

"We’ve heard rumors for the last year that [New England] would end up signing him."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Way-Too-Early 2021 Mock Draft: Patriots Take North Dakota State QB in 1st Round

If all fails at the quarterback position in 2020, that position will be the top need for the Patriots heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. But that is TBD.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

PFF reflects on on NFL Draft; mention Josh Uche

Max McAuliffe

NFL top trade targets; Broncos' Hamilton to the Patriots

Max McAuliffe