How Bill Belichick's Dog Nike Went Viral During 2020 NFL Draft

During Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, a member of Bill Belichick’s family went viral. That family member would be his dog, Nike.

During the three-day event, ESPN shuffled through the in-home cameras to see what each head coach and/or general manger was doing on draft day. But when they toggled over to Belichick’s home camera - which was set in what looked to be his dining room at Belichick’s home in Nantucket - all that was seen was Nike the dog, sitting on the chair in front of several laptops, seemingly ready to make the next pick for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, joined ESPN insider Adam Schefter on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” to explain how Nike stole the show Friday night.

“Nantucket's got very strict rules about who is coming to the island, so I worked with the Patriots IT people and I said, 'Teach me, I'll do lighting. I'll do IT. I'll do it all,” Holliday said.

"So I'm doing lighting, and next thing I know, Bill had a couple of treats that were left over near his laptop, and he stepped away from the table. And all of a sudden, he looks and goes, 'Look at the table.' There's Nike just sitting there waiting patiently, and he knew his treats were there. So that's what prompted him getting up to the table, and he was just waiting patiently for the word to take his treats."

Whether or not Nike played a part in drafting some of the players New England selected in the draft is unknown. But what we do know is that Nike was one of the highlights of the NFL first ever draft conducted on a virtual landscape.