Here's How Patriots Can Clinch Playoff Berth in Week 15

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots, sitting at 10-3 and at the top of the AFC East, have not yet clinched a playoff berth for the 2019 postseason. However, a simple formula in Week 15 will do just that for the Patriots. 

How can New England clinch a playoff berth? It's simple:

Win or tie the Bengals. 

If the the Patriots can defeat, or at the very least tie the 1-12 Bengals this Sunday, then the reigning Super Bowl champions with be the third team in the AFC to clinch a playoff berth (the Ravens and Chiefs have already clinched). This does not guarantee them a first-round bye, though. 

If New England doesn't win their remaining three games, there is the potential for the Chiefs, Texans and/or Bills to jump them in the seedings.

New England faces the Bills in Week 16, which may be the most important game remaining on their schedule. A realistic scenario for the Patriots is they lose their game against Buffalo, the Chiefs win out, and the Bills win out, which would drop them all the way down to the no. 5 seed. However, if New England does win in Week 16 they can maintain possession of the no. 2 seed, barring they beat the Bengals in Week 15 and the Dolphins in Week 17. If they lose one of those games and the Chiefs win out, then they could drop down to the no. 3 seed and lose their first-round playoff bye. 

Rob Gronkowski Named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Sarah Weisberg
Released this week, the NFL 100 All-Time team's offensive linemen and tight ends list has Gronk listed as a finalist.

Report: Patriots Under Investigation for Allegedly Videotaping Bengals' Play Calls

Devon Clements
The Patriots find themselves under league investigation following an alleged videotaping incident that took place in the press box.

The Patriots Fell Victim to One of the Worst Officiated Games of the 2019 Season

Sarah Weisberg
In case you had forgotten how poor the officiating was in the Patriots' Week 14 loss, let us walk you through some of the worst calls from that game.

Patriots Are Barely Hanging on to First-Round Playoff Bye After Week 14

Devon Clements
Back-to-back losses for the Patriots has other AFC contenders breathing down their neck heading into Week 15.

Patriots Admit to Inappropriately Filming Field During Bengals-Browns Game

Devon Clements
The Patriots have released a statement in regards to the accusations of them filming the Bengals sideline during their game against the Browns last Sunday.

'We're on to Cincinnati' Mantra Will Be Resurrected After Patriots' 23-16 Loss to Chiefs

Devon Clements
The Chiefs came out to play, but the referees didn't, which gave the Patriots their second loss in as many weeks.

Keys to a Patriots Victory Review: Week 14

BJ Shea
The Patriots lose their second straight in as many weeks, this time at the hand of the Chiefs. But how did they fare in their keys to come out with a victory?

Report: Bengals Employee Claims Patriots Had Camera Aimed At Bengals' Sideline for 1st Quarter

Devon Clements
A development in the the video scandal at the Bengals-Browns game claims a Patriots videographer had his camera aimed at the Bengals sideline for the entire first quarter of the game.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 14

Mike Constantino
Handing out grades to the Patriots' key offensive contributors for their performances during the team's loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Report: 'A Resolution is Possible This Week' in Investigation of Patriots

Devon Clements
The National Football League hopes to resolve the Patriots/Bengals video scandal before the two teams face off in Week 15.