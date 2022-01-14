Isaiah Wynn, Kyle Dugger Among Those Drawing Concern from Latest Patriots Injury Report

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Wild Card Weekend showdown in Western New York.

The Pats and Bills will face off this Saturday night, January 15 at 8:15pm at Highmark Stadium.

Here is Thursday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Playoff matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Shoulder (LP)

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle (LP)

DB Cody Davis, Wrist (LP)

DB Kyle Dugger, Hand (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring (LP)

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee (LP)

LB Brandon King, Toe (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh (LP)

S Adrian Phillips, Knee (LP)

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle (DNP)

BUFFALO BILLS (11-6)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

No Players Listed.

What It Means for the Patriots

Isaiah Wynn

Having been absent from practice throughout the week, Wynn’s prospects for playing on Saturday are minimal, at best. If the 26-year-old is unable to suit up, as a result of both an ankle and hip injury, New England may turn to reserve lineman Justin Herron. The Wake Forest product logged 52 snaps in relief of Wynn on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Despite his struggles, Herron has been a solid depth piece along the Patriots offensive line in 2021. However, the Pats’ 2020 sixth-round draft choice would be assigned primary protection duty for quarterback Mac Jones in his postseason debut. It would also be Herron’s first playoff game as a pro. Still, Herron has earned the confidence of head coach Bill Belichick. When asked about Herron by reporters on Thursday, Belichick replied:

“Like most of our players going from year one to year two, that first year’s a lot of experience, much better understanding of what we’re doing, what our opponents are doing, how different each opponent is with their physical skill set and technique. Like all of our second-year players, I really lump them all in together because it’s pretty much the same conversation. Big growth from year one to year two, especially for those guys last year who had no spring, didn’t have the foundation that they were able to have this year, and that was helpful for everybody obviously.”

Some have speculated that fellow reserve lineman Michael Onwenu might be a candidate to fill the potentially vacant spot on the line. However, Onwenu’s presence would likely mean moving starting right tackle Trent Brown to the left spot (a position he played for the Patriots in 2018), and placing Onwenu at right tackle, where he earned praise during his 2020 rookie season. While these moves are both plausible and possible, they remain unlikely. The Pats are generally reluctant to move pieces of their offensive line around, especially heading into the playoffs. As a result, Herron should see the majority of the snaps at left tackle if Herron is sidelined.

Kyle Dugger

While Dugger was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, he is officially listed as ‘questionable’ for Saturday’s matchup. Over the past few weeks, the second-year safety’s versatility has earned him a spot as a mainstay in the Patriots defensive backfield. Through fifteen games played this season, the 25-year-old has compiled 70 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, five passes-defensed, four interceptions and one fumble recovery. The Pats have heavily used both big nickel (five defensive backs) and dime (six defensive backs) defensive packages in 2021. Dugger has seen action alongside Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty when three safeties are deployed in the secondary. Thus far, he has been most effective when used against tight ends and receiving backs out of the backfield.

Making matters more problematic for New England, the Bills employ several players at offensive skill positions that can be effective in the middle of the field. From receivers Emmanuel Sanders, Isaish McKenzie, Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley, to tight end Dawson Knox, New England will need to step up their coverage in the backfield, should Dugger be sidelined for Saturday’s game.

On the surface, both Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips will be called upon to be the primary options at the position. However, the Pats could utilize special teams stalwarts Justin Bethel or Cody Davis, who can play safety, if needed.

Christian Barmore

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was once again listed as a ‘limited’ participant on Thursday, yet was present on the field. The 22-year-old exited the game in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury. On Monday, Barmore underwent an MRI, which came back clean. Though his status has yet to be confirmed for Saturday, all signs seem to be pointing toward Barmore suiting up this weekend in Orchard Park.