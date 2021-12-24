Isle of Denial — Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Has Become a ‘Lockdown’ Cornerback

The talented Patriots defensive back continues to isolate opposing pass-catchers on his own ‘island,’ thus becoming one of the league’s best cover corners.

When most people think of ‘islands,’ the first images that come to mind are tropical locations in the Caribbean, the Pacific, or utopian destinations. Of course, New England is no stranger to islands, either. From Chebeague Island in Maine, to Cape Cod’s picturesque pair of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, an island is every bit as iconic to the region as the lighthouses which adorn it.

Might the region be about to discover an additional island?

According to New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, the answer is ‘yes.’

Jackson, who was named to his first Pro Bowl on Wednesday, has emerged as one of the NFL’s best cover corners. As a result, he has often been charged with the duty of matching up with some of the league’s most prolific pass catchers. More often than not, Jackson’s efforts result in his denying such receivers the chance to light the scoreboard.

“I’m a lockdown corner, so I like being on the Island. That’s what I get paid to do,”Jackson told reporters via video conference on Thursday. “I’m trying to create my own island. I haven’t come up with a name yet…but it’s coming really soon.”

Through fourteen games, the 26-year-old had compiled 36 solo tackles, a league-leading 20 passes-defensed and seven interceptions, with one having been returned for a touchdown. His seven interceptions this season are the second-most in the NFL, behind Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs (10). Jackson has the most interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018 as a rookie free agent out of Maryland with 24. Those 24 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons are tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley and Richard Sherman for the third-most by a player in his first four seasons since 1970; behind only former Raiders’ cornerback Lester Hayes and Everson Walls of both the Cowboys and Giants, each with 25.

For Jackson, this will be his first Pro Bowl selection. Despite being deeply honored by his being chosen, Jackson believes that the best is yet to come.

“It was a blessing, man, just being able to be in my first Pro Bowl,’ Jackson said. “It means a lot to me, and everything I’ve dedicated, and all the hard work I’ve put in. I’m looking forward to the Pro Bowl, and to making many more Pro Bowls.”

Since the October departure of Stephon Gilmore, Jackson has clearly established himself as New England’s top option at the position. Though he is evolving into a versatile, shutdown corner, his penchant for takeaways has earned him the nickname ‘Mr. INT.’

The 26-year-old has helped New England’s preventive unit to become among the top scoring defenses in the league. He has routinely demonstrated an impressive instinct for finding the football, while keeping his targets in range and maintaining a visual on opposing quarterbacks. With each passing week, he continued to demonstrate the ability to be a formidable force at the position for many years to come.

While Jackson’s emergence as a top-level cornerback is great news for their offense, it does present something of a dilemma. With the prolific corner set to enter free agency at the conclusion of the season, the Pats must decide whether to sign him to a long-term extension, franchise tag him, or allow him to test the waters of free agency. While his price tag is almost certainly to be steep (and deservedly so), Jackson has earned his price. Signing him may be expensive. However, losing him may be even more costly.

Jackson’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season, is currently one of the greatest bargains in professional football. Having entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with New England, Jackson’s initial three-year pact carried only $60,000 in guarantees. In 2021, Jackson has a salary cap hit of $3.38 million as he is playing under a second-round restricted free agency tender.

Unsurprisingly, it is a near certainty that Jackson will command top-dollar on the open market. With the Patriots typically reluctant to sign cornerbacks to long-term, lucrative deals, many have speculated as to whether Jackson may be entering his final days in a Patriots uniform. Still, his predecessor, Gilmore, signed a five-year, $65 million deal that may be best described as mutually-beneficial for both he and the Patriots. While there is a chance that history may repeat itself between Jackson and the Pats, it is still too early to tell.

Wherever his future endeavors may take him, Jackson realizes that consistency in both his effort and his performance is paramount in achieving his goals. Earning a spot in the Pro Bowl is just one step along his projected career path.

“It’s always been my goal, ever since I entered the NFL,” he said of his Pro Bowl selection. “I want to be all of those; I want to be a Hall of Famer, a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro. I mean, that’s what you play for. You play to be your best. You play to compete. I always knew I could be one of the best [defensive backs] in the game. Just actually putting the work in and doing what I need to do to be the best,” he said. “I had to do things I didn’t want to do. I had to discipline myself. There’s a lot that comes with it. And now that I’m starting to do that, becoming a true professional, I see it paying off for me.”

Jackson is right. Within the next few months, his hard work, perseverance and dedication will pay off, in terms of both accolades and finance.

For fans of the New England Patriots, they certainly hope that J.C. Jackson and his ‘Isle of Denial’ will continue to isolate opposing pass catchers in the Atlantic waters off the coast of New England for many years to come.