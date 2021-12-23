Jackson, Judon and Slater Comprise Trio of Patriots Selected to Pro Bowl

The New England Patriots will be sending three key members of their 2021 roster to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, February 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the Pats, as each was named to the initial Pro Bowl roster, as announced by the league on Wednesday evening.

For Jackson, this will be his first Pro Bowl selection. Through fourteen games, the 26-year-old had compiled 36 solo tackles, a league-leading 20 passes-defensed and seven interceptions, with one having been returned for a touchdown. His seven interceptions this season are the second-most in the NFL, behind Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs (10). Jackson has the most interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018 as a rookie free agent out of Maryland with 24. Those 24 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons are tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley and Richard Sherman for the third-most by a player in his first four seasons since 1970; behind only Lester Hayes (25) and Everson Walls (25).

Judon is headed to his third straight Pro Bowl and first with the Patriots. Week after week, he has routinely proven that he has both the versatility and adaptability to earn the spot as the team’s number one player on the edge. Through fourteen games, the linebacker has amassed 34 solo tackles, 25 quarterback hits and a career-high 12.5 sacks. His sack total ties him with Chandler Jones and Mike Vrabel for the most sacks in a season under Bill Belichick. Most importantly, Judon’s presence allows the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. He has been quite adept at keeping runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback.

Slater has been named to his 10th career Pro Bowl as a special teams player, extending his record for most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history. Steve Tasker is second with seven. Slater moved out of a tie with John Hannah (9) for sole possession for the second-most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history, behind Tom Brady, who holds the record with 14. Since joining the Patriots as a fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2008, Slater has been a stalwart on special teams. Entering the 2011 season, his teammates elected him as their special teams captain. That year, he was also selected to his first Pro Bowl. Since then, he has earned special teams captain honors to start each season. In addition, he has been voted to the Pro Bowl every year since 2011; except 2018, when former Charger and current teammate Adrian Phillips earned the special teams nod.

Conspicuous by his absence from Wednesday’s selection was kicker Nick Folk. The 37-year-old made a very strong case to earn a spot on the Pro Bowl roster. Folk leads the league in made field goals (34), as well as attempts (37), and ranks second in field goal percentage among qualified kickers, making 91.9 percent of his tries. Folk’s omission from the selections remains one of this season’s more prominent snubs

Center David Andrews and long snapper Joe Cardona were also considered string candidates for selection, as each led the voting at their respective positions in the recent weeks. However, neither were selected to the initial roster.

At present, plans are to play this year’s game in person on the Sunday before Super Bowl LVI. Last season’s Pro Bowl was canceled amidst concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, while ‘alternate festivities’ were held in its stead.

