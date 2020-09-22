James White Gives Tribute To Father in Son's Birthday Post

On Sunday, New England Patriots running back James White's father, Tyrone, was killed in a car crash in Cooper City Florida, which is why James was inactive for the Patriots' Week 2 game.

Tuesday was the first time White expressed any emotion to the public is regards to his father's death, sharing an Instagram post in which he celebrated his son, Xzavier's first birthday, while also giving a touching tribute to his father.

Happy 1st birthday Xzavier! I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life! May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already.

Tyrone White - 59 -was a captain of the Miami-Dade police department.

