McCourty's Classy Farewell to New England

Veteran defensive back Jason McCourty is headed to Miami to continue his NFL career, but he made it a point to look back one more time with gratitude

The McCourty twins not only have been quality NFL players for more than a decade, they are class personified.

So it really should have come as no surprise that Jason McCourty took to Twitter on Saturday morning to deliver a message of appreciation and gratitude to the New England Patriots and their fans after his three-year tenure with the team officially came to an end.

Jason officially signed with the Miami Dolphins on Friday, one day after reports first surfaced that he was joining the AFC East opponents.

It will end a three-year run of Jason and Devin McCourty playing together in the Patriots secondary after Jason joined New England following eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans and one with the Cleveland Browns.

Jason's message on the twins' Twitter account came under the simple line: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

"Thank you to RKK and Coach Belichick for giving me a chance to wear the Patriots uniform," Jason wrote. "For the past three seasons I've gotten a chance to live out a childhood dream, playing alongside my brother while winning a championship and building lifelong friendships. Thank you to everyone within the New England Patriots organization."

Jason McCourty started 33 of the 44 games he played during his three seasons with the Patriots and had two interceptions, but his biggest play might be his pass breakup in the end zone in the 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.