Jason McCourty: 'I Definitely Plan on Playing Next Year'

While it was nice hearing that New England Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty has no intentions of retiring this offseason as he enters free agency, his twin, Jason, had not publicly made a decision yet on whether he would call it a career or continue playing football.

However, in Miami this week, Jason made it know: he will be playing football in 2020.

"Oh yeah, I'm not retiring," Jason said via the Rapsheet & Friends Podcast, which was released Thursday evening. "For me, I'm still playing football. I hate that I got injured at the end of this year and wasn't able to play with the guys in the playoffs down the stretch of that season, it killed me. But I'm on the mend now, I had offseason surgery, doing a lot better now. I definitely plan on playing next year. I have a team-option so it will be up to the team whether I am back there next year. So we'll see what happens around March."

Jason has a 2020 team-option with the team that is worth $4 million. With lots of depth at the CB position, it'll be interesting to see whether the Patriots choose to pick up the veteran's option and keep him in New England for a 3rd straight season.

The former Cleveland Brown missed five of the last seven games of the season due to a lingering groin injury, which is what he got surgery on a couple weeks back. His recovery and his ability to bounce back from that kind of injury at his age could determine whether New England wants to bring him back next season. If Jason has to find another team to play for, maybe he and his brother can sign a package deal elsewhere in the NFL.