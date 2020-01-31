PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Jason McCourty: 'I Definitely Plan on Playing Next Year'

Devon Clements

While it was nice hearing that New England Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty has no intentions of retiring this offseason as he enters free agency, his twin, Jason, had not publicly made a decision yet on whether he would call it a career or continue playing football. 

However, in Miami this week, Jason made it know: he will be playing football in 2020. 

"Oh yeah, I'm not retiring," Jason said via the Rapsheet & Friends Podcast, which was released Thursday evening. "For me, I'm still playing football. I hate that I got injured at the end of this year and wasn't able to play with the guys in the playoffs down the stretch of that season, it killed me. But I'm on the mend now, I had offseason surgery, doing a lot better now. I definitely plan on playing next year. I have a team-option so it will be up to the team whether I am back there next year. So we'll see what happens around March." 

Jason has a 2020 team-option with the team that is worth $4 million. With lots of depth at the CB position, it'll be interesting to see whether the Patriots choose to pick up the veteran's option and keep him in New England for a 3rd straight season. 

The former Cleveland Brown missed five of the last seven games of the season due to a lingering groin injury, which is what he got surgery on a couple weeks back. His recovery and his ability to bounce back from that kind of injury at his age could determine whether New England wants to bring him back next season. If Jason has to find another team to play for, maybe he and his brother can sign a package deal elsewhere in the NFL. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could WR Danny Amendola Return to New England? https://www.si.com/nfl/lions/news/lions-danny-amendola-could-return-to-patriots-with-tom-brady

John Maakaron

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots React to OL Coach Dante Scarnecchia's Retirement

Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia of the Patriots announced his retirement from the NFL after 34 seasons total in New England.

Sarah Weisberg

by

MaxMcAuliffe

This Tom Brady Story Shows How QB's Selfless Mentality Changed Over Years

Scott Pioli's story about Tom Brady and how he handled his contract negotiations in the mid-2000s shows how time has changed the way Brady feels about his situation in New England.

Devon Clements

Devin McCourty Says Tom Brady's Future Won't Impact His Decision

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty said Tom Brady's decision this offseason doesn't affect which decision McCourty will make during free agency.

Devon Clements

WATCH: Sneak Peak of 'The Great Brady Heist' Released by FOX Sports

FOX Sports released a speak peak of their documentary explaining the story behind Patriots QB Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl LI jersey.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: "up to 8" Teams Interested in Signing Tom Brady This Offseason

Patriots quarterback Brady is rumored to have up to eight teams that would be interested in signing him this offseason when he becomes a free agent.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Roger Goodell Provides No Update on Investigation for Patriots' Videotaping Scandal

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said about the Patriots-Bengals video scandal that "we're going to get it right," without providing an updated timeline.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Bill Belichick Shares Thoughts on Loss of Kobe Bryant

Patriots coach Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on the loss of Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah_Weisberg

Report: Patriots O-Line Coach Dante Scarnecchia Has Retired

New England's offensive line coach Dante Scarnnechia has reportedly retired from the NFL.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Sad to hear that Larry Eisenhauer has passed away...https://www.patriots.com/news/former-boston-patriots-de-larry-eisenhauer-passes-away

Devon Clements