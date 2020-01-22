Report: Patriots CB Joejuan Williams Arrested, Charged For Drug Possession

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Joejuan Williams was arrest late last week in Cumberland County, TN for drug possession, according to News Channel 5 in Nashville.

Williams was stopped by Tennessee Highway Patrol on Jan. 7 for speeding, when troopers found an unnamed controlled substance, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Williams, who is a Native native, is reportedly facing charges for speeding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams was drafted out of Vanderbilt in the 2nd round of the 2019 draft by the Patriots. During the 2019 season, Williams played in nine games and recorded four tackles and had one pass defended.