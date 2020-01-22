PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots CB Joejuan Williams Arrested, Charged For Drug Possession

Devon Clements

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Joejuan Williams was arrest late last week in Cumberland County, TN for drug possession, according to News Channel 5 in Nashville. 

Williams was stopped by Tennessee Highway Patrol on Jan. 7 for speeding, when troopers found an unnamed controlled substance, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Williams, who is a Native native, is reportedly facing charges for speeding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Williams was drafted out of Vanderbilt in the 2nd round of the 2019 draft by the Patriots. During the 2019 season, Williams played in nine games and recorded four tackles and had one pass defended.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Captain Matthew Slater Says He Won't Retire: 'I Want to Keep Playing'

Patriots special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater, age-34, wants to keep playing football. “I still love to play and want to continue to play."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Robert Kraft: 'We Plan to' Keep Tom Brady in New England

TMZ Sports asked Patriots owner Robert Kraft if he was going to keep Tom Brady in New England. Kraft's answer: "We plan to."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Retirement 'Not an Option' for Patriots Safety, Captain Devin McCourty

Patriots safety Devin McCourty at age-32 has no plans of retirement this offseason.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Will Test New Rules at Pro Bowl

The NFL is set to test out some new rule changes this upcoming weekend at the Pro Bowl.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Giants Hire Patriots DL Coach Bret Bielema to Coaching Staff

The Giants have hired Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema to be a part of Joe Judge's coaching staff.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Bill Belichick Seen Wearing 'VIII Rings' Visor at Senior Bowl

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a low-key flex at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday by wearing a visor that reminded everyone of how many championship rings he has.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Hire Vinnie Sunseri to Coaching Staff

The Patriots reportedly hire Sunseri, who was a graduate assistant at Alabama last season, to a support staff role.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots' Julian Edelman Underwent Shoulder Procedure Last Week

Patriots wide receiver reportedly underwent a shoulder procedure last week that is not supposed to involve a lengthy rehab.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo reportedly made the trip to the Senior Bowl…

Devon Clements

Tom Brady Had 2nd-Most Merchandise Sales For NFL Player

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was knocked from the no. 1 spot in merchandise sales during a period in 2019, according to the NFLPA.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe