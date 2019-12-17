PatriotMaven
Julian Edelman's Knee Injury Raises Concerns As the Postseason Nears

Sarah Weisberg

It’s been a rough 2019 season for New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. The fan favorite has been plagued with injuries, starting with a chest injury against the New York Jets in September, and now dealing with shoulder and knee ailments. 

The shaky Patriots offense has leaned on the standout player for some consistency throughout the season. Quarterback Tom Brady and Edelman have a connection on the field, but the 33-year-old wide receiver is moving a little bit slower than normal.

During the last week's win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Edelman was showing signs of the knee injury he was listed with on the injury report during the week. Michael Giardi of the NFL Network focused in on how tough Edelman is, but noted that he did not look like himself in the Week 15 win. 

Despite season lows for receiving against Cincinnati (two catches for nine yards) and evident discomfort, Edelman powered through with the usual vigor New England fans have come to expect. But what comes next for the Patriots offense?

All season, there’s been a lack of rhythm between Brady and his men, and with Edelman in a particularly vulnerable position, the future for the offense heading into their Saturday matchup against the Buffalo Bills looks mildly uncertain. If there is significant damage to Edelman’s left knee, sitting out Week 17 might not be the worst idea in the world. The prospect of heading into the postseason without him will send rookies onto the field, with whom Brady has had inconsistent success with. While the outlook is bleak, Edelman is touted as one of the toughest players in the NFL, and has shown in the past that he’ll do whatever it takes to move the chains and find a way on to the field to do what he does best.

To keep the offense going though, it may be best for Edelman's health to sit one out, focus on the tendon in his knee, and be ready for the playoffs.

