Former Patriots LB Junior Seau Named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Former New England Patriots and then San Diego Chargers linebacker Junior Seau has been named to the NFL 100's All-Time team, according to the NFL.

Here is what Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had to say about Seau while on the NFL 100 panel:

"Junior Seau in a lot of ways reminds me of Ray (Lewis)", Belichick said."He had that same kind of passion every day, every minute. Football was fun for Junio Seau. It was work, but it was fun.

"Everybody loved Junior, and Junior loved everybody. But he worked very hard, extremely hard.

"When he stepped on the field, he was just one of those guys that had an energy and had a vigor for a game that was truly unique and special and it was contagious. He was a great, great teammate."

During his career, Seau accumulated 1,846 tackles, 80 tackles for loss, 56.5 sacks, 18 interceptions, and 11 forced fumbles in 268 career games. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. Seau passed away in 2012.