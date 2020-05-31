PatriotMaven
Justin Bethel Says Influencers Can't Remain Silent Following George Floyd's Death

Devon Clements

Many NFL players have begun calling for justice following the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by a Minnesota police officer this past week, which has caused thousands across the country to protest the racial inequality that still takes place in the United States. 

Of those players speaking out is New England Patriots special teams standout Justin Bethel, who had a strong message to share on his Instagram story on Saturday regarding those who are influencers but remain silent amid these trying times. 

"All the celebrities, the social media influencers, people that have fame and have a platform and they're not saying anything...why? What is your reason? I see people posting selfies and continuing with their lives like everything is okay. Yeah, everything is okay for you, what about the people that are losing their lives?"

Bethel also had a strong analogy to explain why the black community and others in support of them are now protesting and rioting in the streets of cities across the country. 

“A scientist doesn’t do the same experiment and expect different results. The hashtags, the kneeling, the walks, the shirts, my people have been doing that and have not been getting heard. Now they hear us.”

Bethel is one of several Patriots players that have used their platform to voice their frustrations with the injustice that continues to happen in the country. Others include Devin and Jason McCourty, Beau Allen, Ja'Whaun Bentley, to name a few. Former New England defensive coordinator and now-Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is one of only three black head coaches in the NFL, also shared a powerful statement on Friday regarding the death of Floyd. Click here to view his statement. 

