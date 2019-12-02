New England Patriots center Ted Karras, who has started in place of David Andrew this season, is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday night's loss to the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

That is promising news. New England was fortunate enough to have Karras as a backup to Andrews, as Karras has started all 11 games this season for the Patriots and has been very efficient in the process.

James Ferentz is the backup to Karras and took over the starting duties when Karras left the Week 13 game. There is a bit of a gap in ability between Ferentz and Karras, so here's to a speedy recovery for him.