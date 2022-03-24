Skip to main content

Keep On Kickin’ It - Nick Folk Happy to be Back with Patriots

Despite several teams being interested in the veteran kicker’s services, Folk’s decision to re-sign with New England was the best one for him and his family.

Despite being courted by other suitors this offseason, kicker Nick Folk ultimately found himself returning to Foxboro, Massachusetts…and, it is exactly where he wants to be.

Earlier this month, Folk and the Patriots agreed on a two-year pact, which will see him make up to $5.6 million [with incentives] over two years, with $2.19 million guaranteed. Following a stellar performance in 2021, several teams were interested in the veteran kicker’s services. However, Folk’s decision to re-sign with New England was the best decision for him and his family.

“We had been talking to (the Patriots) the whole time,” Folk told reporters on a video conference with reporters on Thursday. “I had talked with Cam [Achord, special teams coordinator] and with Bill [Belichick, head coach] a little bit and my agent worked with the back guys there. We kinda knew we wanted to go back and we made sure we exhausted all options at that point. Then once that happened, it was back to the Patriots and we were excited for it.”

The 37-year-old finished the 2021 season tied for first in the NFL in points scored, second in field goals made and sixth in field-goal percentage (92.3%). He made 36 of 39 field goals, with his longest coming from 53 yards. Since arriving in New England, Folk has made 90.5 percent of his 84 field goal attempts. In fact, only three kickers [with a minimum of 70 attempts] in the NFL have a better overall field goal percentage. In addition to his reliability, he has also shown an ability to kick for distance, connecting from beyond 50 yards in several clutch situations. Inside the 50, Folk has been perfect since September 2020, having connected on 55 straight.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Folk’s statistics have been impressive, his reliability and durability have drawn both the attention, and admiration, of his teammates, coaches and Patriots fans. Ironically, Folk’s presence on the Patriots was far from guaranteed to begin the 2021 season. After signing a deal in the offseason to return to New England, the Pats signed undrafted rookie free agent kicker Quinn Nordin, who pushed Folk for a spot on the roster during training camp. During final roster cut downs, Folk was released, with Nordin earning the spot on New England’s 53-man roster. Shortly thereafter, he would return to the Patriots, as a member of their practice squad. When Nordin was placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury, Folk once again found himself handling the Patriots’ kicking duties, which he held for the entirety of the season.

While some speculated that the Pats may have considered handing the reins to the promising young leg of Quinn Nordin for the upcoming season, the nature of Folk’s contract all but solidifies that the Patriots are committed to him for the next two seasons. In addition to his efficiency and reliability, Folk’s ability to kick through the often harsh weather conditions of New England was likley a significant factor in the team’s decision to bring him back. Fortunately, and somewhat surprisingly, that seems to suit Folk just fine.

“I guess in my own sick mind, I do,” Folk responded when asked if he enjoyed kicking in New England weather. “It’s kinda fun. There’s always something new... I think at times in a dome you can get lulled to sleep a little bit and you can lose a little of focus, where when you’re outside in the elements you’re really having to focus for the entire three-plus hour period. And I kinda like that. In my own weird way, I enjoy being outside and having that little bit of extra element that has to be thought about.”

While Folk and the Patriots are both quite content with his decision to remain in New England, those having the closest connection to the 37-year-old kicker may be the most excited.

“My kids were super excited. They’re ready to come back to the northeast and come to a couple games and watch us win some more.”

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones
News

Resetting the New England Patriots Cornerback Positional Grouping for 2022

By Mike D'Abate16 hours ago
Former New England Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler (21)
News

The Butler Did It…Again — Patriots Reportedly Agree to Two-Year Deal with CB Malcolm Butler

By Mike D'Abate23 hours ago
Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill Belichick
News

New England Patriots 2022 Free Agency Tracker

By Mike D'Abate5 minutes ago
Patriots CB Jalen Mills
News

Patriots Mailbag (Part II): No-No Fournette, Jalen Mills as ‘CB1’ and More

By Mike D'AbateMar 22, 2022
1BC7E113-726D-4619-992D-8D9598C068C4
News

A Matter of Trust: Patriots RB James White Expresses the Importance of Having Bill Belichick’s Confidence

By Mike D'AbateMar 21, 2022
Patriots OL Trent Brown
News

Big Move: Patriots, OL Trent Brown Reportedly Agree to Two-Year Deal

By Mike D'AbateMar 21, 2022
Michael Onwenu, the New England Patriots' 5th Round Pick
News

Patriots Mailbag (Part I): Defensive Strategy, Free Agency Must-Haves and More

By Mike D'AbateMar 21, 2022
65EE749F-0E3E-4F03-92D1-3BD86031B4C1
News

Change of Pace: Are the Patriots Really Moving Away from the Fullback Position in 2022?

By Mike D'AbateMar 20, 2022