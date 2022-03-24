Keep On Kickin’ It - Nick Folk Happy to be Back with Patriots

Despite several teams being interested in the veteran kicker’s services, Folk’s decision to re-sign with New England was the best one for him and his family.

Earlier this month, Folk and the Patriots agreed on a two-year pact, which will see him make up to $5.6 million [with incentives] over two years, with $2.19 million guaranteed. Following a stellar performance in 2021, several teams were interested in the veteran kicker’s services. However, Folk’s decision to re-sign with New England was the best decision for him and his family.

“We had been talking to (the Patriots) the whole time,” Folk told reporters on a video conference with reporters on Thursday. “I had talked with Cam [Achord, special teams coordinator] and with Bill [Belichick, head coach] a little bit and my agent worked with the back guys there. We kinda knew we wanted to go back and we made sure we exhausted all options at that point. Then once that happened, it was back to the Patriots and we were excited for it.”

The 37-year-old finished the 2021 season tied for first in the NFL in points scored, second in field goals made and sixth in field-goal percentage (92.3%). He made 36 of 39 field goals, with his longest coming from 53 yards. Since arriving in New England, Folk has made 90.5 percent of his 84 field goal attempts. In fact, only three kickers [with a minimum of 70 attempts] in the NFL have a better overall field goal percentage. In addition to his reliability, he has also shown an ability to kick for distance, connecting from beyond 50 yards in several clutch situations. Inside the 50, Folk has been perfect since September 2020, having connected on 55 straight.

While Folk’s statistics have been impressive, his reliability and durability have drawn both the attention, and admiration, of his teammates, coaches and Patriots fans. Ironically, Folk’s presence on the Patriots was far from guaranteed to begin the 2021 season. After signing a deal in the offseason to return to New England, the Pats signed undrafted rookie free agent kicker Quinn Nordin, who pushed Folk for a spot on the roster during training camp. During final roster cut downs, Folk was released, with Nordin earning the spot on New England’s 53-man roster. Shortly thereafter, he would return to the Patriots, as a member of their practice squad. When Nordin was placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury, Folk once again found himself handling the Patriots’ kicking duties, which he held for the entirety of the season.

While some speculated that the Pats may have considered handing the reins to the promising young leg of Quinn Nordin for the upcoming season, the nature of Folk’s contract all but solidifies that the Patriots are committed to him for the next two seasons. In addition to his efficiency and reliability, Folk’s ability to kick through the often harsh weather conditions of New England was likley a significant factor in the team’s decision to bring him back. Fortunately, and somewhat surprisingly, that seems to suit Folk just fine.

“I guess in my own sick mind, I do,” Folk responded when asked if he enjoyed kicking in New England weather. “It’s kinda fun. There’s always something new... I think at times in a dome you can get lulled to sleep a little bit and you can lose a little of focus, where when you’re outside in the elements you’re really having to focus for the entire three-plus hour period. And I kinda like that. In my own weird way, I enjoy being outside and having that little bit of extra element that has to be thought about.”

While Folk and the Patriots are both quite content with his decision to remain in New England, those having the closest connection to the 37-year-old kicker may be the most excited.

“My kids were super excited. They’re ready to come back to the northeast and come to a couple games and watch us win some more.”